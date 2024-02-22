English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:18 IST

SBI surpasses Infosys, ranks as 5th most valuable firm by market capitalisation

SBI's stock rose over 1.50 per cent to close at Rs 771.55 per share on the BSE, reaching its 52-week high of Rs 777.50 per share during intra-day trading.

Business Desk
State Bank of India
State Bank of India | Image:SBI
SBI pips Infosys: State lender State Bank of India (SBI) has surpassed IT giant Infosys to claim the position of the fifth most valued firm by market capitalisation in India, as reported on Wednesday.

When the market closed on Wednesday, SBI's market capitalisation reached Rs 6,88,578.43 crore, surpassing Infosys' valuation of Rs 6,87,349.95 crore by Rs 1,228.48 crore, thereby securing the fifth position among the most valued companies listed on the BSE.

In the top 10 rankings of most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained its leading position, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:09 IST

