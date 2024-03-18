×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

SC denies Adani Power's Rs 1,376 crore LPS plea against Rajasthan discom

The Supreme Court dismissed Adani Power's plea seeking Rs 1,376.35 crore as Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) from Rajasthan discoms, on Monday.

Reported by: Tanmay Tiwary
Adani Power
Adani Power | Image:Adani Power
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SC on Adani Power: The Supreme Court dismissed Adani Power's plea seeking Rs 1,376.35 crore as Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) from Rajasthan discoms, on Monday. Justices Anirudhha Bose and Sanjay Kumar held the plea as not maintainable. 

Additionally, Adani Power was directed to pay a cost of Rs 50,000 to be deposited with the SC Legal Aid Committee. 

Advertisement

Notably, the shares have dropped as much as 4.40 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 508 per share. 

In August 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Adani Power, affirming its right to seek compensatory tariff from Rajasthan discoms for power supplied since 2013. Following the court's decision, Rajasthan discoms had disbursed approximately Rs 6,000 crore in accordance with the judgment.

Advertisement

However, Adani Power has initiated fresh legal proceedings in the apex court, seeking an additional payment of Rs 1,400 crore, citing a Late Payment Surcharge (LPS). 

According to Adani Power's contentions, the court's ruling mandated compensatory tariff payments for power supplied from 2013 onwards. Consequently, for these delayed payments, Adani Power asserts its entitlement to charge interest at the State Bank Advance Rate (SBAR) plus 2 per cent. Presently, the SBAR, or benchmark lending rate, stands at 14.85 per cent.

Advertisement

As of 10:54 am, shares of Adani Power were trading 1.27 per cent lower at Rs 524.65 per share.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

3 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

4 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

5 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

8 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

8 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

10 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

12 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

13 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

14 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

16 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

17 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

17 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

17 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

17 minutes ago
Apple iPhone

iPhones Gemini AI

22 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo