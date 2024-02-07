Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

SEBI extends deadline for offshore funds' investor data disclosure

The funds, subject to this disclosure mandate, are granted an additional 10-30 days post the January 29 deadline to furnish the required investor data.

Business Desk
SEBI fines Arun Panchariya in GDR Manipulation Case
SEBI fines Arun Panchariya in GDR Manipulation Case | Image:SEBI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has provided offshore funds with an additional seven-month grace period to liquidate their holdings in the event of failure to disclose investor data by January 29, sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.

Sources, who opted to remain anonymous due to lack of authorisation to speak with the media, clarified that there is no immediate deadline or mandatory liquidation for offshore funds, offering a certain flexibility amid regulatory requirements.

Advertisement

SEBI had previously instructed offshore funds, particularly those with over 50 per cent of their assets under management (AUM) concentrated in a single group of companies and with investments exceeding Rs 25,000 crore in equity markets, to disclose details about their investors.

The funds, subject to this disclosure mandate, are granted an additional 10-30 days post the January 29 deadline to furnish the required investor data. However, if they still fail to comply, they are given a further six months to initiate the reduction of their holdings.

Advertisement

The move by SEBI reflects a balanced approach, allowing funds a reasonable timeframe to meet regulatory obligations while providing an extended period for corrective measures in case of non-compliance. It underlines the regulator's focus on fostering transparency in the financial markets without precipitating abrupt market movements.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. All About Lord Vishnu Idol, Shivling Found In K'taka's Krishna Riverbed

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Watch Axiom Space's Astronauts to Depart From ISS on February 7 LIVE

    Science10 minutes ago

  4. Ice Cream Varities To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  5. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement