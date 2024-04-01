Advertisement

Auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd and Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd have received the green signal from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with their initial public offerings (IPOs).

According to the latest update from Sebi on Monday, both companies had submitted their preliminary IPO papers between October and December 2023. After undergoing regulatory scrutiny, they obtained the necessary regulatory observation during March 22-27.

Kross Ltd's IPO proposal comprises a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares amounting to Rs 250 crore by its promoters. Sudhir Rai and Anita Rai, the promoters, will offload equity shares worth up to Rs 168 crore and Rs 82 crore, respectively, as part of the OFS. The funds raised through the fresh issue will be utilised for purchasing machinery and equipment, debt repayment, and addressing the company's working capital requirements.

Meanwhile, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd's IPO includes a fresh issue of 72.45 lakh equity shares and 35.55 lakh equity shares by its promoters. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be earmarked to support working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd, a prominent player in the sarees wholesale segment, also engages in the wholesale business of various other women's apparel items such as kurtis, dress materials, lehengas, and bottoms.

However, Sebi has returned the draft IPO papers of Polymatech Electronics and Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, without providing specific reasons. Both companies had submitted their draft IPO papers in October 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

