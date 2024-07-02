sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:36 IST, July 2nd 2024

SEBI slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, US firm terms it 'nonsense'

It disclosed that Kotak Bank created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its "investor partner" to be against the conglomerate but hastened to add that it may "barely come out above breakeven" on its trade.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Will move to same-day market settlement before FY24 end: SEBI
Adani-Hindenburg Saga | Image: SEBI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:36 IST, July 2nd 2024