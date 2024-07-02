Published 13:36 IST, July 2nd 2024
SEBI slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, US firm terms it 'nonsense'
It disclosed that Kotak Bank created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its "investor partner" to be against the conglomerate but hastened to add that it may "barely come out above breakeven" on its trade.
- Republic Business
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Adani-Hindenburg Saga | Image: SEBI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
13:36 IST, July 2nd 2024