Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

SEBI to allow investors to voluntarily block trading account

According to SEBI, the lack of such a mechanism poses a challenge, as investors may identify suspicious activities but are unable to take immediate action.

Business Desk
SEBI
SEBI | Image:SEBI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Trading account blocking: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced plans to introduce the facility of voluntary freezing or blocking of trading accounts by clients. This initiative mirrors existing features in Demat accounts, ATMs, and credit cards, providing investors with the ability to safeguard their accounts in case of suspicious activities.

SEBI issued a circular on Friday, stressing the necessity for such a framework to address instances where investors notice unusual or questionable activities but lack the means to freeze or block their trading accounts. Currently, the facility is primarily available for Demat accounts, and the proposed framework aims to extend similar safeguards to trading accounts.

According to SEBI, the lack of such a mechanism poses a challenge, as investors may identify suspicious activities but are unable to take immediate action. The regulatory body aims to implement this facility by April 1, 2024, allowing trading members to offer clients the option to voluntarily block online access to their trading accounts.

ISF, SEBI to formulate framework

The Brokers' Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will play a pivotal role in formulating the framework in collaboration with stock exchanges. The framework will prescribe communication methods for clients to request blocking, acknowledgment issuance upon message receipt, and a defined timeframe for processing requests and blocking trading accounts.

This move comes as part of SEBI's broader initiative to streamline and strengthen regulatory measures in the stock market. The shift towards online trading has prompted the need for enhanced security features, aligning with global standards.

Monitoring mechanism for clients' funds

In a separate circular, SEBI has instructed stock exchanges to establish a monitoring mechanism for clients' funds held by stockbrokers. This measure aims to ensure that the total available funds with the broker and clearing corporation/clearing member are equal to or greater than clients' funds as per the ledger balance.

Investors are expected to benefit significantly from these developments, gaining greater control over their trading accounts and fostering a more secure trading environment. As the Brokers' ISF works on formulating the framework, investors can anticipate having the voluntary freezing/blocking facility available by July 1, 2024.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

