SEBI AI technology usage: Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, a Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said on Saturday that SEBI has been leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for its investigative processes. Speaking at the 13th international convention of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) in New Delhi, Varshney stressed the importance for entities to stay abreast of technological advancements.

In light of recent incidents of market manipulations, Varshney emphasised that compliance with regulations would yield benefits, while violations would lead to complications. Responding to a query by news agency PTI regarding SEBI's use of AI, Varshney affirmed, "we are using AI for investigations... and also using for a lot of things."

Varshney underlined that as long as the market maintains transparency and remains free from manipulation, it aligns with the regulator's objectives. SEBI has been actively taking measures to address violations and enhance transparency in the market.

(With PTI inputs.)