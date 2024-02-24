English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

SEBI utilising artificial intelligence for investigations, confirms official

Varshney underlined that as long as the market maintains transparency and remains free from manipulation, it aligns with the regulator's objectives.

Business Desk
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

SEBI AI technology usage: Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, a Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said on Saturday that SEBI has been leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for its investigative processes. Speaking at the 13th international convention of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) in New Delhi, Varshney stressed the importance for entities to stay abreast of technological advancements.

In light of recent incidents of market manipulations, Varshney emphasised that compliance with regulations would yield benefits, while violations would lead to complications. Responding to a query by news agency PTI regarding SEBI's use of AI, Varshney affirmed, "we are using AI for investigations... and also using for a lot of things."

Advertisement

Varshney underlined that as long as the market maintains transparency and remains free from manipulation, it aligns with the regulator's objectives. SEBI has been actively taking measures to address violations and enhance transparency in the market.

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM IST

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. Lucknow Airport unveils state-of-the-art T3 Terminal

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info44 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo