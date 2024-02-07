English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Sell recommendations surface for Zee Entertainment as Sony merger fails

The failed deal has raised concerns about the broadcaster's survival in an increasingly competitive industry, especially with other potential mergers on the hor

Business Desk
Zee-Sony Merger Fails
Zee-Sony Merger Fails | Image:PTI
Zee in focus: Following the collapse of Zee Entertainment's $10 billion merger deal with Sony India, at least five brokerages are advising investors to sell Zee's stock. 

The failed deal has raised concerns about the broadcaster's survival in an increasingly competitive industry, especially with other potential mergers on the horizon.

Emkay Global, one of the brokerages, sees Zee "going it alone" as a low-probability event and believes the company will likely attract other suitors. 

The brokerage also anticipates that the failed deal could trigger shareholder activism against Zee's management. 

Although the specific reasons for the deal's collapse were not disclosed, a deadlock over leadership for the combined company was a contributing factor.

In response to the developments, Emkay Global downgraded Zee's stock to "sell," a sentiment echoed by four other brokerages, according to LSEG data. The average rating from the 19 analysts covering Zee has shifted from "buy" to "hold," and the median price target has dropped by 16 per cent to Rs 253. 

Zee's stock closed at Rs 231.40 on Saturday, marking an 8 per cent loss since the merger announcement in September 2021 and a 16 per cent decline in 2024.

CLSA, in a double-downgrade, also shifted its recommendation for Zee to "sell" from "buy" and significantly reduced its target price by 34 per cent. 

The brokerage estimates that Zee's price-to-earnings ratio, a crucial valuation metric, will transition from the current 18 times to the 12 times levels when the merger was initially announced.

(With Reuters Inputs)
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:11 IST

