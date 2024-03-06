Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex breached the much-awaited 74,000 mark and closed above the pivotal point for the first time during the trade today. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index also surged 0.53 per cent to close at a fresh record high of 22,474.05. Nifty Bank rose as much as 0.81 per cent to close at 47,965.40 contributing to the Nifty rally.

BSE Sensex rose 1.13 per cent from its day low to touch an all-time high of 74,151.27 and Nifty 50 surged 1.22 per cent from its day low to touch a record high of 22,497.20 on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Advertisement

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, “Markets traded volatile for yet another session but ended with decent gains. The tone was negative in the first half, tracking weak global cues, however, resilience in banking combined with a sharp recovery in the IT and FMCG majors completely changed the mood as the day progressed. Eventually, Nifty settled around the day’s high at 22,474.05 levels.”

“Among the sectoral indices, banking, financials, and pharma put up a good show, while realty and metal witnessed profit-taking. Meanwhile, underperformance continued on the broader front where smallcap shed nearly 2 per cent,” Mishra added.

Advertisement

Mishra also said that the rotational buying across sectors is helping the index to maintain a positive tone and we are eyeing 22,800 in Nifty. “However, the distribution on the broader front can’t be ignored. We thus reiterate our preference for index majors and large midcaps for long trades and suggest reducing exposure to the smallcap counters,” Mishra said.

Sensex top gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 2.47 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.28 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.23 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.87 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.69 per cent

M&M: 1.53 per cent

Titan: 1.52 per cent

Sensex top losers

UltraTechCement: -1.91 per cent

NTPC: -1.79 per cent

Maruti: -0.82 per cent

JSW Steel: -0.78 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -0.68 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.43 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Bajaj Auto: 3.43 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 2.56 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.37 per cent

SBI Life: 2.17 per cent

Axis Bank: 2.11 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.96 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.77 per cent

Nifty top losers

Adani Enterprises: -2.18 per cent

NTPC: -1.88 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.83 per cent

BPCL: -1.33 per cent

ONGC: -1.15 per cent

Adani Ports: -0.93 per cent

Maruti: -0.79 per cent