Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Sensex crosses 75,000 for first time; hits fresh record high along with Nifty

At 9:25 am, Sensex was up 0.089 per cent at 74,808.96, and Nifty was trading 0.049 per cent lower at 22,677.30.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market bull
Stock market bull | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
Stock market news: Indian benchmarks opened Tuesday on a positive note at fresh record highs on the backdrop of robust domestic investor confidence as the earnings season begins. While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened 0.51 per cent higher at a record high of 75,124.28, the broader NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.43 per cent to an all-time high at 22765.3.

At 9:25 am, Sensex was up 0.089 per cent at 74,808.96, and Nifty was trading 0.049 per cent lower at 22,677.30. 

Last week, the Indian stock market experienced a brief downturn, mirroring trends in Asian markets, following diminished expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in its May meeting. However, the market swiftly rebounded, propelled by significant gains in financials and information technology sectors. Additionally, robust business updates from corporates contributed to the positive sentiment as the earnings season approached.

Monday witnessed remarkable highs for both the Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, with heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries and leading auto manufacturers leading the rally. The collective market capitalisation of all stocks listed on the BSE surpassed an impressive Rs 400 lakh crore on Monday, underscoring the market's robust performance.

Commenting on the prevailing market sentiment, Dhiraj Reli, Managing Director and Chief Executive at HDFC Securities, noted the encouraging updates from companies and the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming quarterly results. Reli also highlighted the optimism regarding the upcoming general elections, scheduled to commence on April 19, and the expectations of continued policy stability.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have displayed consistent bullishness, emerging as net buyers of Indian shares in 21 out of the past 25 sessions since March's inception. During this period, DIIs accumulated stocks worth Rs 59,783 crore, reflecting their confidence in the market's long-term prospects. In contrast, foreign institutional investors net sold equities worth Rs 685 crore on Monday alone.

While Asian markets tread cautiously ahead of key events such as US inflation data and a significant European Central Bank meeting, US stocks concluded a relatively stable session overnight, providing a supportive backdrop for global markets.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

