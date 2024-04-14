Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian benchmarks closed the trading week on a negative note amid slim hopes of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 793.25 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 74,244.9, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index lost 236.8 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 22,517.

The fall in the stock market can also be attributed to the amendments to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Mauritius. The amended treaty includes a principal purpose test (PPT) to decide whether a foreign investor is eligible to claim treaty benefits. Tax experts said a new article has been added to the protocol "Article 27B Entitlement to Benefits". The amended protocol was signed on March 7 and made public now.

Apart from that, investors were also on the back foot due to the rising tensions in West Asia and the possibility of a Red Sea crisis.

Sensex top gainers

Tata Motors: 0.67 per cent

TCS: 0.45 per cent

NestleInd: 0.37 per cent

Sensex top losers

Sun Pharma: -4.01 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -3.17 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -2.57 per cent

Titan: -2.40 per cent

JSW Steel: -2.22 per cent

L&T: -2.04 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Eicher Motors: 0.92 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.79 per cent

Divis Labs: 0.75 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 0.53 per cent

Nestle Ind: 0.52 per cent

NTPC: 0.37 per cent

Nifty top losers

Sun Pharma: -3.99 per cent

Maruti: -2.14 per cent

Titan: -1.95 per cent

Cipla: -1.80 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -1.68

JSW Steel: -1.57 per cent