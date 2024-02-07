English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Sensex drops over 1,000 points, Nifty below 22,000 dragged by HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,575 after its provisions for bad loans rose sharply to Rs 4,216 crore from Rs 2,903 crore.

Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sensex, Nifty edge lower: The Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply lower on Wednesday dragged down by HDFC Bank after its December quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors. The Sensex fell as much as 1,371 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 21,636.95 before staging some recovery as gains in ITC, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Nestle and Ultratech Cement provided support to the markets.

As of 9:20 am, the Sensex was down 665 points at 72,463 and Nifty 50 index fell 187 points to 21,833.

Advertisement

Asian markets were trading lower after China's fourth-quarter economic growth data rose 5.2 per cent falling short of analysts' expectations.

Image credit: Pixabay

Advertisement

China's CSI300 Index fell 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 3.05 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.11 per cent, Shanghai Composite dipped 0.64 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 2.12 per cent.

Back home, selling pressure was broad-based as all the 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by Nifty Bank index's 2 per cent fall. Nifty Financial Services, Metal, Private Bank, Realty and Healthcare indices also fell 0.5-2 per cent.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.34 per cent.

HDFC Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,575 after its provisions for bad loans rose sharply to Rs 4,216 crore from Rs 2,903 crore in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel also fell between 1.2-2.85 per cent.

On the flipside, HDFC Life, TCS, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Ultratech Cement, Infosys, Titan and ITC were among the gainers.

Advertisement

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,802 shares were declining while 1,116 were advancing on the BSE.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement