Sensex, Nifty edge lower: The Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply lower on Wednesday dragged down by HDFC Bank after its December quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors. The Sensex fell as much as 1,371 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 21,636.95 before staging some recovery as gains in ITC, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Nestle and Ultratech Cement provided support to the markets.

As of 9:20 am, the Sensex was down 665 points at 72,463 and Nifty 50 index fell 187 points to 21,833.

Asian markets were trading lower after China's fourth-quarter economic growth data rose 5.2 per cent falling short of analysts' expectations.

Image credit: Pixabay

China's CSI300 Index fell 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 3.05 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.11 per cent, Shanghai Composite dipped 0.64 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 2.12 per cent.

Back home, selling pressure was broad-based as all the 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by Nifty Bank index's 2 per cent fall. Nifty Financial Services, Metal, Private Bank, Realty and Healthcare indices also fell 0.5-2 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.34 per cent.

HDFC Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 6.2 per cent to Rs 1,575 after its provisions for bad loans rose sharply to Rs 4,216 crore from Rs 2,903 crore in the previous quarter.

Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel also fell between 1.2-2.85 per cent.

On the flipside, HDFC Life, TCS, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Ultratech Cement, Infosys, Titan and ITC were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,802 shares were declining while 1,116 were advancing on the BSE.