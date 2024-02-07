Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks extended losses in noon deals on the back of selling pressure in Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ITC, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank. The markets opened higher but soon gave up gains after Bajaj Finance came under selling pressure after its December quarter earnings fell short of expectations and Reliance Industries came under profit booking after staging its best single day move in over three years in the previous session. The Sensex fell as much as 369 points and Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 21,700.

As of 12:01 pm, the Sensex was down 232 points at 71,723 and Nifty 50 index declined 26 points to 21,711.

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Oil & Gas index's 2 per cent gain. Nifty Metal, Media and IT shares were witnessing buying interest while Financial services, FMCG, pharma and consumer durable shares were facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1 per cent.

Bajaj Finance was top Nifty loser, the stock dropped as much as 4.81 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 6,841 it reported December quarter profit that fell short of analysts’ expectations. The company attributed the subdued performance to a regulatory ban on two lending instruments and increased provisions for bad loans.

Bajaj Finance's consolidated profit after tax rose 22.4 per cent to Rs 3,639 crore for the quarter ending December 31 compared to the previous year. However, analysts had anticipated a higher profit of Rs 3,756 crore, as per LSEG data.

ITC declined 2 per cent despite beating analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday as the consumer goods giant benefited from higher demand for its cigarettes, which make up a large percentage of its revenue.

The company's profit rose 10.8 per cent to Rs 5,572 crore, in the three months ended December 31, from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 5,148 crore, according to data from LSEG.

Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, ONGC, Coal India, Reliance Industries, LTI Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, SBI Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Bharat Petroleum rose 4.33 per cent to Rs 514 after its net profit nearly doubled to Rs 3,181 crore in December quarter.

ONGC, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,209 shares were advancing while 1,511 were declining on the BSE.