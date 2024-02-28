English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Sensex drops over 600 points, Nifty near 22,000 dragged by Reliance, ICICI Bank

The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,833 shares were declining while 913 were advancing on the BSE.

Sensex drops over 600 points | Image:Pixabay
The equity benchmarks dropped on Wednesday dragged down by losses in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and Power Grid. The Sensex fell as much as 608 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 22,001.

As of 12:17 pm, the Sensex was down 485 points at 72,610 and Nifty 50 index declined 159 points to 22,039.

"Volatility will remain elevated and occasional profit booking, like today, will continue as valuation concerns linger after the recent rally," Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Investment Advisors told news agency Reuters.

Selling pressure was broad-based as all the 13 sector gauges, barring the measure of information technology shares were trading lower led by the Nifty Media index's over 2 per cent fall. Nifty Oil & Gas, Realty, PSU Bank and Auto indices also fell between 1.5-2 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 1.5 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Vodafone Idea dropped 14 per cent a day after its board approved Rs 20,000 crore fund raising plan.

Apollo Hospitals was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 3.33 per cent to Rs 6,399. Bajaj Auto, power Grid, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel also fell between 1.5-3 per cent.

On the flipside, HDFC Life, TCS, SBI Life, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,833 shares were declining while 913 were advancing on the BSE.
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

