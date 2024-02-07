Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:02 IST
Sensex ends 300 points lower, Nifty slips below 21.5k; LTIM, HDFC Bank among top losers
Sensex closed 313.90 points lower at 71,186.86 on Thursday, January 18, and Nifty 50 closed 109.70 points lower at 21,462.25.
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have closed in red once again amid a steep fall in the Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT sectors. Sensex closed 313.90 points lower at 71,186.86 on Thursday, January 18, and Nifty 50 closed 109.70 points lower at 21,462.25.
“The benchmark indices exhibited recovery from the day’s low and ended in red amid weak global cues, as investors are trimming bets on rapid FED cuts due to strong US retail sales and the resulting rise in global bond yields. Furthermore, oil price advances and rate escalation risks have led to disruptions in global shipping and crude production,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
“The broader market continued its selling pressure given the elevated valuation and profit booking with an aim for sector rotation,” he added.
Sensex top gainers
- Sun Pharma: 2.80 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.16 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.66 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.29 per cent
- M&M: 1.12 per cent
Sensex top losers
- NTPC: -3.12 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -2.99 per cent
- PowerGrid: -2.47 per cent
- Titan: -2.31 per cent
- Asian Paints: -2.08 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Sun Pharma: 2.93 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.36 per cent
- Cipla: 2.01 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.74 per cent
- M&M: 1.23 per cent
Nifty top losers
- LTIM: -10.73 per cent
- NTPC: -3.14 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -3.09 per cent
- Titan: -2.41 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -2.34 per cent
Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:02 IST
