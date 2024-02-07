Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have closed in red once again amid a steep fall in the Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT sectors. Sensex closed 313.90 points lower at 71,186.86 on Thursday, January 18, and Nifty 50 closed 109.70 points lower at 21,462.25.

“The benchmark indices exhibited recovery from the day’s low and ended in red amid weak global cues, as investors are trimming bets on rapid FED cuts due to strong US retail sales and the resulting rise in global bond yields. Furthermore, oil price advances and rate escalation risks have led to disruptions in global shipping and crude production,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

“The broader market continued its selling pressure given the elevated valuation and profit booking with an aim for sector rotation,” he added.

Sensex top gainers

Sun Pharma: 2.80 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.16 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.66 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.29 per cent

M&M: 1.12 per cent

Sensex top losers

NTPC: -3.12 per cent

HDFC Bank: -2.99 per cent

PowerGrid: -2.47 per cent

Titan: -2.31 per cent

Asian Paints: -2.08 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Sun Pharma: 2.93 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.36 per cent

Cipla: 2.01 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.74 per cent

M&M: 1.23 per cent

Nifty top losers

LTIM: -10.73 per cent

NTPC: -3.14 per cent

HDFC Bank: -3.09 per cent

Titan: -2.41 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -2.34 per cent