Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex have ended Tuesday, March 27, on a positive driven by gains in Reliance, Maruti, Bajaj Auto among others.

NSE Nifty 50 closed 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 22,123.65 and BSE Sensex ended 526.02 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 72,996.31.

Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Consumer Durables emerged as the top gainers among the sectoral indices. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Media fell 0.65 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively. Nifty Oil & Gas surged 0.54 per cent and Nifty Financial Services closed 0.42 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said "Stock-specific actions and positive undercurrents due to a healthy economic growth forecast led the market towards a positive closure. However, due to the holiday-led truncated week, investors are now focusing on US GDP data tomorrow and next week’s RBI policy announcement to gauge market direction. The mid- and small-cap space are outperforming as investors got bargaining opportunities, but volumes are low."

Sensex top gainers

Reliance: 3.50 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 2.40 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.67 per cent

Titan: 1.52 per cent

Kotak Bank: 1.14 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.13 per cent

Sensex top losers

Wipro: -1.62 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.04 per cent

Nestle Ind: -0.82 per cent

TCS: -0.75 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.64 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Reliance: 3.49 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 2.53 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.16 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.72 per cent

Titan: 1.62 per cent

Nifty top losers

UPL: -2.07 per cent

Hero Motocorp: -2.04 per cent

Wipro: -1.64 per cent

Apollo Hospitals:-1.54 per cent

Dr Reddy: -1.42 per cent

Tata Consumer Products: -1.31 per cent