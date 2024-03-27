Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:55 IST
Sensex ends 500 points higher, Nifty ends above 22,100; RIL, Maruti surge
NSE Nifty 50 closed 118.95 points or 0.54% higher at 22,123.65 and BSE Sensex ended 526.02 points or 0.73% higher at 72,996.31.
- Business
- 2 min read
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex have ended Tuesday, March 27, on a positive driven by gains in Reliance, Maruti, Bajaj Auto among others.
Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Consumer Durables emerged as the top gainers among the sectoral indices. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Media fell 0.65 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively. Nifty Oil & Gas surged 0.54 per cent and Nifty Financial Services closed 0.42 per cent higher on Tuesday.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said "Stock-specific actions and positive undercurrents due to a healthy economic growth forecast led the market towards a positive closure. However, due to the holiday-led truncated week, investors are now focusing on US GDP data tomorrow and next week’s RBI policy announcement to gauge market direction. The mid- and small-cap space are outperforming as investors got bargaining opportunities, but volumes are low."
Sensex top gainers
- Reliance: 3.50 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 2.40 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.67 per cent
- Titan: 1.52 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 1.14 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.13 per cent
Sensex top losers
- Wipro: -1.62 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.04 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -0.82 per cent
- TCS: -0.75 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.64 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Reliance: 3.49 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 2.53 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.16 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.72 per cent
- Titan: 1.62 per cent
Nifty top losers
- UPL: -2.07 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -2.04 per cent
- Wipro: -1.64 per cent
- Apollo Hospitals:-1.54 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -1.42 per cent
- Tata Consumer Products: -1.31 per cent
Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:46 IST
