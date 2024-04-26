Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, closed lower on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak. However, weekly gains were secured thanks to a post-earnings rally and easing tensions in the Middle East.

“Increased writing of calls at 22,500 and above strikes were seen today on the weekly series, indicating limited upside However, the increased put writing at 22,700 on the monthly series says that bullishness may continue until the FED event scheduled on May 1," said Rahul Ghose Founder & CEO, Hedged.in

“BankNifty increased the writing of calls at 48,500 and above strikes for the week, indicating the sell on the rise, however, increased writing of both calls & puts at 48,000 strikes indicates range bound sessions ahead,” Ghose added.

The Nifty 50 closed down 0.67 per cent at 22,419.95, while the Sensex fell 0.82 per cent to 73,730.16. Despite Friday's losses, both indexes managed to gain over the week - the Nifty 50 by 1.25 per cent and the Sensex by 1 per cent.

Positive sentiment drives weekly gains

Easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East : Reduced worries about potential conflict in the region provided a supportive backdrop for investor sentiment.

: Reduced worries about potential conflict in the region provided a supportive backdrop for investor sentiment. Strong earnings reports : Key index constituents delivered positive earnings results, justifying current valuations and bolstering investor confidence.

: Key index constituents delivered positive earnings results, justifying current valuations and bolstering investor confidence. Lack of negative surprises: The absence of major negative surprises from earnings reports helped maintain investor optimism.

Weekly top gainers

Axis Bank: Surged 9.83 per cent for the week, its best performance since October 2022, after exceeding profit estimates in the March quarter.

Divi's Laboratories: Gained 9.39 per cent following the announcement of a significant capacity expansion at its manufacturing facility.

Tech Mahindra: Jumped 7.43 per cent on the day and 7.13 per cent for the week after unveiling a new three-year business plan. Analysts praised the plan's viability and Tech Mahindra's attractive valuation compared to peers.

Weekly losers

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Witnessed a sharp decline of 10.27 per cent, its worst week in nearly four years. This followed regulatory action from the central bank barring the lender from acquiring new digital clients and issuing credit cards.

: Witnessed a sharp decline of 10.27 per cent, its worst week in nearly four years. This followed regulatory action from the central bank barring the lender from acquiring new digital clients and issuing credit cards. Bajaj Finance: Dropped 7.73 per cent after the non-bank lender forecasted slower asset growth and weaker margins. The stock lost 5.45 per cent for the week.

(With Reuters inputs.)