Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened Thursday, February 8, on a positive note ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement. Even as the central bank maintained the policy repo rate at 6.5 per cent as expected, both Sensex and Nifty experienced a downfall post announcement. Both Sensex and Nifty fell over 1.5 per cent from their respective day highs during the intraday trade today.

Sensex closed 723.57 points lower at 71,428.43 and Nifty 50 closed 212.55 points lower at 21,717.95.

Advertisement

All the broad market indices ended in red today except for Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap 50 that rose 0.48 per cent and 0.13 per cent respectively. Coming to sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank fell as much as 2.59 per cent, Nifty FMCG fell 2.06 per cent Nifty Bank fell 1.76 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank, which gained 2 per cent in the trading session, emerged as the top gainer for the day.

Sensex top gainers

SBIN: 3.54 per cent

PowerGrid: 3.08 per cent

TCS: 1.29 per cent

HCLTech: 1.24 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.71 per cent

Reliance: 0.68 per cent

Sensex top losers

ITC: -4.04 per cent

Kotak Bank: -3.53 per cent

ICICI Bank: -3.34 per cent

Nestle Ind: -3.02 per cent

IndusIndBank: -2.52 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -2.08 per cent

Nifty top gainers

SBIN: 3.64 per cent

BPCL: 3.35 per cent

PowerGrid: 3.00 per cent

Coal India: 1.84 per cent

Hindalco: 1.73 per cent

TCS: 1.33 per cent

Nifty top losers

ITC: -3.49 per cent

Britannia: -3.16 per cent

Axis Bank: -3.01 per cent

Nestle Ind: -2.98 per cent

Kotak Bank: -3.53 per cent

Eicher Motors: -2.97 per cent