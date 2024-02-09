Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
Sensex falls 700 points, Nifty slips below 21,800; financials, FMCG lead losses
Sensex closed 723.57 points lower at 71,428.43 and Nifty 50 closed 212.55 points lower at 21,717.95.
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened Thursday, February 8, on a positive note ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement. Even as the central bank maintained the policy repo rate at 6.5 per cent as expected, both Sensex and Nifty experienced a downfall post announcement. Both Sensex and Nifty fell over 1.5 per cent from their respective day highs during the intraday trade today.
All the broad market indices ended in red today except for Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap 50 that rose 0.48 per cent and 0.13 per cent respectively. Coming to sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank fell as much as 2.59 per cent, Nifty FMCG fell 2.06 per cent Nifty Bank fell 1.76 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank, which gained 2 per cent in the trading session, emerged as the top gainer for the day.
Sensex top gainers
- SBIN: 3.54 per cent
- PowerGrid: 3.08 per cent
- TCS: 1.29 per cent
- HCLTech: 1.24 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.71 per cent
- Reliance: 0.68 per cent
Sensex top losers
- ITC: -4.04 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -3.53 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -3.34 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -3.02 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -2.52 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -2.08 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- SBIN: 3.64 per cent
- BPCL: 3.35 per cent
- PowerGrid: 3.00 per cent
- Coal India: 1.84 per cent
- Hindalco: 1.73 per cent
- TCS: 1.33 per cent
Nifty top losers
- ITC: -3.49 per cent
- Britannia: -3.16 per cent
- Axis Bank: -3.01 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -2.98 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -3.53 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -2.97 per cent
Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
