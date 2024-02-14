Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened Wednesday, February 14, 2024, on a weak note following lower after hotter-than-anticipated US inflation data raised concerns about potential delays in interest rate cuts. At 9:15 am, Sensex was trading 674.47 points lower at 70,880.72, and Nifty 50 was trading 179.30 points lower at 21,563.95.

Information technology stocks were among the top losers, with Infosys, Wipro, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra dragging the Nifty IT index by close to 2 per cent. Meanwhile, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, and Adani Ports were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

“While uncertainties loom, opportunities emerge with the addition of five new stocks to the MSCI Global Standard Index. Nifty is expected to trade within the 21,000-22,500 range, with Reliance Industries marking a significant milestone," said said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

"Preferred trades include buying Nifty in the 21,550-21,600 zone and Bank Nifty in the 44,450-44,500 zone, while bullish prospects are identified for Adani Port, Adani Enterprises, Siemens, and LTTS. Our top pick remains Zomato, with targets at 169/187 and aggressive targets at 201, with a stop loss below 97, and a holding period of 12-15 months,” Tapse added.