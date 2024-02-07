Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains on Tuesday as gains in Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were overpowered by losses in Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC and Larsen & Toubro. The Sensex fell as much 394 points from day's highest level and Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 21,700.

As of 9:38 am, the Sensex was down 121 points at 71,807 and Nifty declined 14 points to 21,724.

Most of the Asian markets were trading lower with China's Shanghai Composite down 0.62 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.06 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.26 per cent.

"It appears that the strong DII and retail support and the consequent resilience of the market is forcing FIIs to reduce their selling. The Fed commentary on Wednesday will influence the US bond yields and consequently the FII strategy," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Back home, eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by Nifty IT index's 0.75 per cent gain. Nifty Realty, Metal, FMCG and Auto indices also rose between 0.4-0.8 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank and Privat Bank indices were trading with a negative bias.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.08 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.4 per cent.

"Large caps like RIL, Bharti Airtel, L&T and ICICI have strength to support the market. In the near-term, expectations regarding the budget will influence the market. Market doesn’t expect any major changes in taxation relating to the capital market. Therefore, any such proposal will have an impact on the market," Vijayakumar added.

Hindalco was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 1.6 per cent to Rs 577. Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UPL and LTI Mindtree were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finance dropped 4 per cent to Rs 6,906 after it reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by a regulatory ban on two of its lending instruments and higher bad loan provisions.

Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries and Titan were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,860 shares were advancing while 1,110 were declining in the BSE.

