Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Sensex gives up gains dragged by losses in Bajaj Finance

Back home, eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by Nifty IT index's 0.75 per cent gain.

Business Desk
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank
Sensex | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains on Tuesday as gains in Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were overpowered by losses in Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC and Larsen & Toubro. The Sensex fell as much 394 points from day's highest level and Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 21,700.

As of 9:38 am, the Sensex was down 121 points at 71,807 and Nifty declined 14 points to 21,724.

Advertisement

Most of the Asian markets were trading lower with China's Shanghai Composite down 0.62 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.06 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.26 per cent.

"It appears that the strong DII and retail support and the consequent resilience of the market is forcing FIIs to reduce their selling. The Fed commentary on Wednesday will influence the US bond yields and consequently the FII strategy," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

Back home, eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by Nifty IT index's 0.75 per cent gain. Nifty Realty, Metal, FMCG and Auto indices also rose between 0.4-0.8 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank and Privat Bank indices were trading with a negative bias.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.08 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.4 per cent.

"Large caps like RIL, Bharti Airtel, L&T and ICICI have strength to support the market. In the near-term, expectations regarding the budget will influence the market. Market doesn’t expect any major changes in taxation relating to the capital market. Therefore, any such proposal will have an impact on the market," Vijayakumar added.

Advertisement

Hindalco was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 1.6 per cent to Rs 577. Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UPL and LTI Mindtree were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finance dropped 4 per cent to Rs 6,906 after it reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by a regulatory ban on two of its lending instruments and higher bad loan provisions.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries and Titan were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,860 shares were advancing while 1,110 were declining in the BSE.
 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos15 minutes ago

  2. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement