Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex opened Wednesday, March 20, on a positive note, taking cues from Asian peers, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was trading 0.31 per cent up at 21,884.30, while the broader BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent up at 72,245.87, as of 9:25 am.

"The correction in the domestic market has been triggered by concerns over premium valuations and fears of rate cut delays by the Fed due to hotter-than-expected inflation data," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty came as the top gainer, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty PSU Bank during early trade. Nifty Media was the top loser among the sectoral indices, followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty Pharma.

While Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid Corporation, and Bajaj Auto led the gains on Nifty 50 index, Hindalco, Dr Reddy, UPL, Grasim, Divislab, and Tata Steel were among the top losers during early trade.