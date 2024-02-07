Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Sensex, Nifty decline; Axis Bank falls after Q3 earnings

Six of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by Nifty Auto index's 0.7 per cent fall.

Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Wednesday dragged by losses in Axis Bank after its December quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors post market hours on Tuesday. The Sensex fell as much as 369 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 21,137 amid mixed cues from other Asian markets. However, benchmarks recovered most of the losses on the back of buying interest in IT stocks.

As of 9:26 am, the Sensex was down 179 points at 70,191 and Nifty 50 index declined 40 points to 21,187.

Asian markets were trading largely lower with Japan's Nikkei down 0.73 per cent, Shanghai Composite rose 0.14 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.26 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.33 per cent and Singapore's SET dropped 0.98 per cent.

Overnight, S&P 500 posted a second straight record high close on Monday as tech stocks added to recent gains and investors awaited upcoming corporate reports for clues on this year's profit outlook.

Back home, six of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by Nifty Auto index's 0.7 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank and Realty indices also fell between 0.3-0.6 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Media index rose 2 per cent on the back of Zee Entertainment's 7 per cent gain. Oil & gas, PSU bank, pharma, metal and IT stocks were witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.39 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.7 per cent.

Axis Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,043 after the bank’s management hinted that funding costs will continue to inch up over the next two quarters impacting net interest margins.

Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consultancy Services, Grasim Industries and Bharti Airtel also fell between 0.35-2.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Hindalco, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, CTI Mindtree, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharat Petroleum and SBI Life were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,045 shares were advancing while 921 were declining on the BSE.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

