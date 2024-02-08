Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

Sensex, Nifty edge lower, IT stocks fall on profit booking

Seven of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty IT index's 1 per cent fall.

Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex falls over 500 points
Sensex fell as much as 227 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 22,029. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sensex, Nifty decline: The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Tuesday dragged by losses in information technology shares as investors turned to profit booking after they reported strong performance in the last two sessions amid weak cues from other Asian markets. The Sensex fell as much as 227 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 22,029.

As of 9:22 am, the Sensex was down 123 points at 73,175 and Nifty 50 index declined 55 points to 22,043.

Many Asian stocks witnessed declines on Tuesday, led by Japan's Nikkei 225, as investors opted to secure profits following a robust rally. The absence of immediate trading cues from the US market holiday left regional markets with limited direction.

Despite this, risk appetite in the region remained delicate, with concerns mounting over the potential escalation of military actions in the Middle East. Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming key economic indicators from China, which are expected to influence market sentiment in the near term.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8 per cent, Singapore's Straits Times declined 0.31 per cent, Taiwan Weighted fell 0.62 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.61 per ceent.

Back home, seven of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty IT index's 1 per cent fall. Nifty Realty, Healthcare, Bank and Financial Services indexes were also trading lower.

On the flipside, metal and PSU banking shares were witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading flat as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.16 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was little changed.

Tata Motors was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 1.5 per cent to Rs 812. Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Britannia, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki also rose between 0.4-1.2 per cent.

On the flipside, HCL Tech, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Divi's Labs, TCS and Apollo Hospitals were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,822 shares were advancing while 1,079 were declining on the BSE.
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:33 IST

