Updated April 16th, 2024 at 16:08 IST
Sensex, Nifty end at three-week low on rising Iran-Israel tensions
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 456.1 points, or 0.62%, to 72,943.68, while the broader NSE index lost 124.6 points, or 0.56%, to 22,147.90.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Stock market news: Indian benchmarks continue to bleed for the second consecutive day of the trading week on account of weakened hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut and heightened tensions in the Middle East.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 456.1 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 72,943.68, while the broader NSE index lost 124.60 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 22,147.90.
Advertisement
Markets across the world including India are bracing for potential disruptions in commodity flows in the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway between Oman and Iran, remains a focal point in the crisis. Approximately 15 to 16 million barrels of crude oil and refined products transit through the Strait of Hormuz daily, accounting for 15 per cent and 8 per cent of global crude and refined product consumption, respectively.
Sensex top gainers
- Titan: 1.26 per cent
- HUL: 1.20 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.97 per cent
- Maruti: 0.62 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.07 per cent
- Reliance: 0.05 per cent
Sensex top losers
- Infosys: -3.65 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -3.12 per cent
- Wipro: -2.32 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.31 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.94 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Eicher Motors: 3.05 per cent
- HUL: 1.65 per cent
- ONGC: 1.55 per cent
- Titan: 1.40 per cent
- Divis Lab: 1.30 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.16 per cent
Nifty top losers
- Infosys: -3.61 per cent
- LTIM: -3.05 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -2.97 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.32 per cent
- Wipro: -2.25 per cent
- HCL Tech: -2.06 per cent
Advertisement
Published April 16th, 2024 at 15:55 IST