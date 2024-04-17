Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian benchmarks continue to bleed for the second consecutive day of the trading week on account of weakened hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut and heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 456.1 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 72,943.68, while the broader NSE index lost 124.60 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 22,147.90.

Markets across the world including India are bracing for potential disruptions in commodity flows in the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway between Oman and Iran, remains a focal point in the crisis. Approximately 15 to 16 million barrels of crude oil and refined products transit through the Strait of Hormuz daily, accounting for 15 per cent and 8 per cent of global crude and refined product consumption, respectively.

Sensex top gainers

Titan: 1.26 per cent

HUL: 1.20 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.97 per cent

Maruti: 0.62 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.07 per cent

Reliance: 0.05 per cent

Sensex top losers

Infosys: -3.65 per cent

IndusIndBank: -3.12 per cent

Wipro: -2.32 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.31 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.94 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Eicher Motors: 3.05 per cent

HUL: 1.65 per cent

ONGC: 1.55 per cent

Titan: 1.40 per cent

Divis Lab: 1.30 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.16 per cent

Nifty top losers

Infosys: -3.61 per cent

LTIM: -3.05 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -2.97 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.32 per cent

Wipro: -2.25 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.06 per cent