Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Sensex, Nifty end higher, led by auto, pharma stocks

The blue-chip Nifty 50 settled 0.39% higher at 22,096.7, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 0.29% higher at 72,831.94.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed higher on Friday, March 22, after a highly volatile trading session.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 settled 0.39 per cent higher at 22,096.7, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 0.29 per cent higher at 72,831.94.

After a bearish opening, indices remained mostly flat with investors cautious amid mixed global cues. A notable drag on the market sentiment was the sharp decline in IT stocks, triggered by sector bellwether Accenture's revenue warning. Accenture highlighted tightening client budgets and revised its revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2024 downward by 100-200 basis points, signaling a weaker demand outlook.

The IT index bore the brunt of this negative sentiment, with leading players like Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, LTI Mindtree, and Infosys witnessing significant declines ranging from 2.3 per cent to 4.5 per cent. In fact, these IT stocks emerged as the top five losers on the Nifty 50.

The auto and healthcare sectors led the gains, providing support to the broader market sentiment. Optimism prevailed among investors, driven by expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024.

Sensex top gainers

  • Sun Pharma: 3.22 per cent
  • Maruti: 3.21 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: 2.37 per cent
  • Titan: 1.96 per cent
  • ITC: 1.71 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Infosys: -2.78 per cent
  • Wipro: -2.73 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -2.46 per cent
  • TCS: -1.53 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -1.46 per cent 
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.01 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • HeroMotoCorp: 3.94 per cent
  • Maruti: 3.32 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 3.25 per cent
  • UPL: 3.08 per cent
  • Apollo Hospitals: 2.95 per cent
  • Bajaj-Auto: 2.35 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • LTIM: -2.94 per cent
  • Infosys: -2.78 per cent
  • Wipro: -2.46 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -2.44 per cent
  • TCS: -1.61 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -1.54 per cent
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

