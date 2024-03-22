Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed higher on Friday, March 22, after a highly volatile trading session.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 settled 0.39 per cent higher at 22,096.7, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 0.29 per cent higher at 72,831.94.

Advertisement

After a bearish opening, indices remained mostly flat with investors cautious amid mixed global cues. A notable drag on the market sentiment was the sharp decline in IT stocks, triggered by sector bellwether Accenture's revenue warning. Accenture highlighted tightening client budgets and revised its revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2024 downward by 100-200 basis points, signaling a weaker demand outlook.

The IT index bore the brunt of this negative sentiment, with leading players like Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, LTI Mindtree, and Infosys witnessing significant declines ranging from 2.3 per cent to 4.5 per cent. In fact, these IT stocks emerged as the top five losers on the Nifty 50.

Advertisement

The auto and healthcare sectors led the gains, providing support to the broader market sentiment. Optimism prevailed among investors, driven by expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024.

Sensex top gainers

Sun Pharma: 3.22 per cent

Maruti: 3.21 per cent

IndusIndBank: 2.37 per cent

Titan: 1.96 per cent

ITC: 1.71 per cent

Sensex top losers

Infosys: -2.78 per cent

Wipro: -2.73 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.46 per cent

TCS: -1.53 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.46 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.01 per cent

Nifty top gainers

HeroMotoCorp: 3.94 per cent

Maruti: 3.32 per cent

Sun Pharma: 3.25 per cent

UPL: 3.08 per cent

Apollo Hospitals: 2.95 per cent

Bajaj-Auto: 2.35 per cent

Nifty top losers

LTIM: -2.94 per cent

Infosys: -2.78 per cent

Wipro: -2.46 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.44 per cent

TCS: -1.61 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.54 per cent