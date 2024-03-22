Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:47 IST
Sensex, Nifty end higher, led by auto, pharma stocks
The blue-chip Nifty 50 settled 0.39% higher at 22,096.7, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 0.29% higher at 72,831.94.
Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex closed higher on Friday, March 22, after a highly volatile trading session.
After a bearish opening, indices remained mostly flat with investors cautious amid mixed global cues. A notable drag on the market sentiment was the sharp decline in IT stocks, triggered by sector bellwether Accenture's revenue warning. Accenture highlighted tightening client budgets and revised its revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2024 downward by 100-200 basis points, signaling a weaker demand outlook.
The IT index bore the brunt of this negative sentiment, with leading players like Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, LTI Mindtree, and Infosys witnessing significant declines ranging from 2.3 per cent to 4.5 per cent. In fact, these IT stocks emerged as the top five losers on the Nifty 50.
The auto and healthcare sectors led the gains, providing support to the broader market sentiment. Optimism prevailed among investors, driven by expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024.
Sensex top gainers
- Sun Pharma: 3.22 per cent
- Maruti: 3.21 per cent
- IndusIndBank: 2.37 per cent
- Titan: 1.96 per cent
- ITC: 1.71 per cent
Sensex top losers
- Infosys: -2.78 per cent
- Wipro: -2.73 per cent
- HCL Tech: -2.46 per cent
- TCS: -1.53 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.46 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.01 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- HeroMotoCorp: 3.94 per cent
- Maruti: 3.32 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 3.25 per cent
- UPL: 3.08 per cent
- Apollo Hospitals: 2.95 per cent
- Bajaj-Auto: 2.35 per cent
Nifty top losers
- LTIM: -2.94 per cent
- Infosys: -2.78 per cent
- Wipro: -2.46 per cent
- HCL Tech: -2.44 per cent
- TCS: -1.61 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.54 per cent
