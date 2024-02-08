Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:09 IST
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance settles above Rs 2,700 for first time
Sensex ended 140.53 points higher at 71,798.24 and Nifty ended 28.50 points higher at 21,647.20.
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Thursday, January 11, 2024, on a higher note even as investors await the quarterly results of technology giants Infosys, and TCS that will be released today. Sensex ended 140.53 points higher at 71,798.24 and Nifty ended 28.50 points higher at 21,647.20. The shares of Reliance Industries rose 2.83 per cent today to a 52-week-high of Rs 2,724.95 apiece on the BSE.
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities said, "Nifty faced selling pressure within the 21,700-21,750 range, yet found stability as it held above its 10-day moving average, concluding the session with a positive close."
"Presently, Nifty's immediate support has shifted to 21600, while 21730 serves as a resistance level on the technical chart. The broader positional support for Nifty remains at 21,500," Shah added.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said that the Indian market exhibited a range-bound trade in anticipation of inflation data from the US. “Though investors anticipate US inflation to ease, global markets, expecting a CY24 interest rate cut, have already priced in optimism,” Nair said.
"Profit booking occurred amid moderating Q3 corporate earnings and concerns about premium valuations. Selling pressure on IT stocks stemmed from weak earnings estimates," he added.
BSE top gainers
- Reliance: 2.58 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.54 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.38 per cent
- IndusIndBank: 1.17 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 1.09 per cent
BSE top losers
- Infosys: -1.62 per cent
- HUL: -1.56 per cent
- Wipro: -1.28 per cent
- L&T: -1.18 per cent
- NestleInd: -0.77 per cent
NSE top gainers
- HeroMotoCorp: 4.64 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 3.42 per cent
- Reliance: 2.49 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.63 per cent
- BPCL: 1.63 per cent
NSE top losers
- HUL: -1.58 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -1.54 per cent
- SBI Life: -1.48 per cent
- Wipro: -1.11 per cent
- L&T: -1.09 per cent
Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:54 IST
