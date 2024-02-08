Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Thursday, January 11, 2024, on a higher note even as investors await the quarterly results of technology giants Infosys, and TCS that will be released today. Sensex ended 140.53 points higher at 71,798.24 and Nifty ended 28.50 points higher at 21,647.20. The shares of Reliance Industries rose 2.83 per cent today to a 52-week-high of Rs 2,724.95 apiece on the BSE.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities said, "Nifty faced selling pressure within the 21,700-21,750 range, yet found stability as it held above its 10-day moving average, concluding the session with a positive close."

"Presently, Nifty's immediate support has shifted to 21600, while 21730 serves as a resistance level on the technical chart. The broader positional support for Nifty remains at 21,500," Shah added.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said that the Indian market exhibited a range-bound trade in anticipation of inflation data from the US. “Though investors anticipate US inflation to ease, global markets, expecting a CY24 interest rate cut, have already priced in optimism,” Nair said.

"Profit booking occurred amid moderating Q3 corporate earnings and concerns about premium valuations. Selling pressure on IT stocks stemmed from weak earnings estimates," he added.

BSE top gainers

Reliance: 2.58 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.54 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.38 per cent

IndusIndBank: 1.17 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 1.09 per cent

BSE top losers

Infosys: -1.62 per cent

HUL: -1.56 per cent

Wipro: -1.28 per cent

L&T: -1.18 per cent

NestleInd: -0.77 per cent

NSE top gainers

HeroMotoCorp: 4.64 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 3.42 per cent

Reliance: 2.49 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.63 per cent

BPCL: 1.63 per cent

NSE top losers

HUL: -1.58 per cent

Dr Reddy: -1.54 per cent

SBI Life: -1.48 per cent

Wipro: -1.11 per cent

L&T: -1.09 per cent