Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Sensex, Nifty flat ahead of Interim Budget 2024, Paytm shares tumble

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil Interim Budget for the upcoming financial year with a focus on showcasing the government's 10-year economic track record.

Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a flat note on Thursday ahead of Interim Budget 2024 which will be presented by Union Finance Minister at 11:00 am. Market participants are expecting the government to focus on infrastructure spending. The Sensex was trading in a range of 300 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 21,788 and low of 21,706.

As of 9:28 am, the Sensex was down 54 points at 71,697.91 and Nifty 50 index was unchanged at 21,726.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil Interim Budget for the upcoming financial year with a focus on showcasing the government's 10-year economic track record. However, expectations suggest a cautious approach, steering clear of extravagant schemes to mitigate the fiscal deficit.

Anticipated to be a pivotal economic manifesto for BJP, the budget is poised to outline the economic vision for the next five years as Modi seeks a rare third term in the upcoming general elections by May.

Economist Madhavi Arora from Emkay Global notes that the interim budget may not feature groundbreaking announcements but will be closely observed for insights into fiscal consolidation pace and policy priorities.

With a target of lowering the fiscal deficit by at least 50 basis points in 2024/25 from the current 5.9 per cent of GDP, the government is expected to achieve this by capping major subsidies on food and fertilizers at the current year's level. Simultaneously, cost-effective welfare initiatives, such as cash handouts for female farmers, are anticipated, along with a potential boost in spending on low-cost housing. These measures signal a strategic balance between economic prudence and targeted social spending in the upcoming budget announcement.

Meanwhile, eleven of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE were trading lower led by S&P BSE Telecom index's 0.75 per cent fall. Bankex, Consumer Durables, Metal, Realty, Financial Services, and Commodities indices were also trading lower.

On the other hand, utilities, auto, energy, oil & gas and power shares were witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also trading flat as Midcap index rose 0.06 per cent and Smallcap index was up 0.1 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Paytm was locked in 20 per cent lower circuit at Rs 609 after the Reserve Bank of India ordered a halt to business at Paytm Payments Bank, raising concerns about the potential impact on the company's profitability and reputation.
 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Budget
