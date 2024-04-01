×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Sensex, Nifty hit record highs to ring in FY25; mid, small caps outperform

At close, BSE Sensex surged 0.54 per cent to 74,051.17 and NSE Nifty 50 surged 0.61 per cent to 22,462.00.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: NSE Nifty 50, and S&P BSE Sensex closed Monday, April 1, 2024, on a positive note after a rally that drove the benchmarks to their respective record highs. NSE Nifty surged 0.91 per cent to touch a record high of 22,529.95, and BSE Sensex rose 0.82 per cent to an all-time high of 74,254.62 during intraday trade.

At close, BSE Sensex surged 0.54 per cent to 74,051.17 and NSE Nifty 50 surged 0.61 per cent to 22,462.00. After opening on a positive note today, taking cues from global peers and enhanced hopes of a Fed rate cut, both Nifty and Sensex touched their respective record highs.

Advertisement

Most of the sectoral indices ended in green today except for Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG which ended marginally lower. Nifty Media, the top gainer among the sectoral indices, ended 4.69 per cent higher, closely followed by Nifty Realty which ended 4.36 per cent higher.  Nifty Metal ended 3.7 per cent higher, followed by Nifty PSU Bank which ended 1.51 per cent higher.

Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD, said “A lower-than-expected US inflation number supported forecasts that the Federal Reserve will announce its first interest rate decrease of the year in June, which led gold prices surged to a new high.”

Advertisement

“Today's spike in metal stocks came from Chinese economic statistics suggesting that the manufacturing sector is recovering, which might mean higher demand for metals overall. China's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in 13 months, marking the first expansion in six months. The increase in the manufacturing purchasing managers index from 49.1 in February to 50.8 in March is a sign that the second-largest economy in the world is normalising”, Vidwani added.

Sensex top gainers

  • JSW Steel: 4.88 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 4.36 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 2.38 per cent
  • NTPC: 1.82 per cent
  • L&T: 1.72 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 1.51 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Titan: -1.76 per cent
  • NestleInd: -1.22 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -0.82 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -0.77 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -0.45 per cent
  • M&M: -0.29 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • JSW Steel: 4.86 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 4.46 per cent
  • Divis Labs: 4.14 per cent
  • Shriram Infrastructure: 3.27 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 2.69 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 2.12 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • Eicher Motors: -1.66 per cent
  • Titan: -1.47 per cent
  • NestleInd: -1.25 per cent
  • LTIM: -0.98 per cent
  • Tata Consumer Products: -0.78 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: -0.72 per cent
Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a minute ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

3 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

4 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

4 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

8 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

10 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

11 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

12 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

14 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

15 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

15 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

16 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

16 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court Suspends

19 minutes ago
Securing a Loan Against Property Despite Inconsistent Employment History

Securing a Loan

19 minutes ago
Farrey

OTT Releases This Week

20 minutes ago
coal

Coal sector growth

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo