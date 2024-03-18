Sensex, Nifty likely to start lower amid weak global trends

Advertisement

Indian stock market: Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are anticipated to open lower on Monday, influenced by weak global cues.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 0.62 per cent or 453.85 points lower at 72,643.43, while the NSE Nifty50 closed down by 0.56 per cent at 22,023.35.

As of 8:11 am, GIFT Nifty showed marginal gains, trading at the 22,071 level.

US markets recorded their third consecutive session of decline on Friday, impacted by inflation data and speculations regarding Fed rate cuts, resulting in a 1 per cent drop in the Nasdaq.

Asian markets began with subdued performance, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index showing a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent.

In the broader market, Midcaps declined while smallcaps surged on Friday, driven by stress test results.

“Bears may seize control following a weak lead from Wall Street in Friday’s trading session, potentially triggering volatility in Nifty as bullish traders scale back amidst anticipation of an impending Fed rate cut. With the Federal Reserve's decision looming on Wednesday, March 20th, market volatility is expected to intensify. Investor attention is also shifting towards the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, slated to commence on April 19 and conclude on June 4. Meanwhile, apprehensions loom over the SEBI-mandated Mutual Funds stress test results, indicating potential market stress,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) of Mehta Equities Ltd.

Moreover, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 849 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 682 crore on Friday. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services highlighted, “The trend of rising foreign portfolio investment in India witnessed in the first week of March continued in the second week, too. FPIs were big sellers in January and modest buyers in February. But in March they turned big buyers having bought equity worth Rs 35,665 crores through March 15, according to NSDL. But this figure includes some bulk deals executed through the stock exchanges and, therefore, is not a true indicator of FPI activity. However, the rising trend of FPI investment continues.”

Stocks to watch

Coforge: Board approves fundraising upto Rs 3,200 crore via QIP

JSW Energy: Arm secures an additional 500 Megawatt wind project from Solar Energy Corporation of India.

RailTel: Bags multiple orders worth Rs 482 crore.

HAL: Secures order worth Rs 2,890 crore from Defence Ministry.

Zydus Life: Gets US FDA nod for Finasteride and tadalafil capsules.

Ircon International: Company received a letter of award for a construction project of Rs 630 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Company secured a letter of acceptance worth Rs 339 crore

