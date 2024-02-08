English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets; financials lead surge

Additionally, real estate shares witnessed a significant uptick following robust earnings reported by Godrej Properties.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex kicked off Wednesday on a positive note, buoyed by a rally in Asian markets and bolstered by a surge in financial stocks. Additionally, real estate shares witnessed a significant uptick following robust earnings reported by Godrej Properties.

Nifty and Sensex opened close to half a point higher, at 22,045.05 and 72,548.50 respectively.

Advertisement

Market experts attribute this surge to the resilience of the ongoing bull market, which has demonstrated a remarkable ability to rebound from setbacks. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, highlighted this trend, stating, "A significant feature of the ongoing bull market is its ability to bounce back from dips. This makes the buy-on-dips strategy successful."

“The bounce back happening now is being led by IT and supported by autos and pharma even while Bank Nifty continues to decline. The fact that new leaders are emerging to take the market forward indicates that the uptrend is intact and new record highs are possible soon,” Vijayakumar said. 

Advertisement

"An area of concern is the excessive speculation in low-grade stocks where many are doubling in a few days. These excesses of a bull market warrant caution.
Investors should stay in the comfort of high-quality stocks," he added.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement