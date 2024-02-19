Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Sensex, Nifty open higher, trade flat; auto, financials gain, IT stocks drag

As of 10 am, Sensex was trading 79.10 points lower at 72,347.54 and Nifty 50 was trading 7.9 points lower at 22,032.80.

Business Desk
Sensex
Sensex | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Indian indices opened Monday, February 19, 2024, on a higher note despite weak global cues. S&P BSE Sensex opened today at 72,627.60 and NSE Nifty 50 opened at 22,103.45. However, the indices have slipped to red during early trade, with information technology being the top loser. While TCS, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra are among the major losers, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, and ITC are among the major gainers on Nifty 50 index.

As of 10 am, Sensex was trading 79.10 points lower at 72,347.54 and Nifty 50 was trading 7.9 points lower at 22,032.80.

Advertisement

Coming to sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, and Nifty PSU Bank have slipped to red during early trade, while Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG and others are among the top gainers. Nifty IT dropped close to 1 per cent after data showed US producer prices increased more than expected in January, adding heft to the view that any potential Fed rate cuts are not imminent. IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the US

Tata Power Company gained 2 per cent on getting a letter of intent to acquire an Rs 838 crore power project.

Advertisement

Pharma stocks advanced 0.5 per cent. Natco Pharma added 5.5 per cent and was the top percentage gainer in the pharma index.

"Domestic equities have remained resilient in the face of fading hopes of an early US rate cut, thanks to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and persistent domestic inflows," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Advertisement

Khemka added that in-line quarterly earnings, sustained earnings stability in energy companies and interest in public sector banks due to valuation comfort have aided sentiment and could even power markets to new highs this week.

Paytmrose 5 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India granted its payments bank more time to wind down operations and the company partnered with Axis Bank to keep some of its popular products running.

Advertisement

Life Insurance Corporation of India gained 3 per cent after receiving refund orders for Rs 21,741 crore from the income tax department.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

16 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

16 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SC To Hear Sharad Pawar’s Plea Against EC's Verdict on 'Real NCP' Today

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketers

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Deepika Padukone at BAFTA: Actress' Behind-the-stage Photos Go Viral

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Ben Stokes lambasts Umpire's Call, wants it SCRAPPED

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Swami Prasad Maurya To Quit Samajwadi Party

    Politics News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo