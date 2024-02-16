Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 index and S&P BSE Sensex opened higher on Friday, February 16, taking cues from Asian peers and strong global sentiments after fresh US data signalled a cooling economy.

The Nifty 50 was up 90.55 points at 72,322.17, while the Sensex added 90.55 points at 72,406.02, as of 9:30 am.



VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, “The market has been range-bound in recent days due to bouts of selling and buying. During the last 2 days, FIIs sold equity worth Rs 6993 crores in the cash market while DIIs bought equity worth Rs 5,173 crores.”

Advertisement

"The trend of FII selling is likely to continue since the 10-year US bond yield is high at 4.24 per cent. The trend of DII buying too is likely to continue since the flows into the DIIs continue to be robust. The global market construct continues to be favourable with the mother market US remaining resilient with the S&P 500 at record highs. Pockets of overvaluation in the broader market continue to be a worry. Banking stocks are fairly valued. RIL is strong," Vijayakumar added.

