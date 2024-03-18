×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Sensex, Nifty open lower on profit booking near record highs

At 9:15 am IST, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down by 0.15% at 21,990.10, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.08% to 72,587.30.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank
Stock market news | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 kicked off the week on a lower note, with profit booking near record high levels driving the broader market downward. Small- and mid-cap stocks remained subdued following their worst weekly performance in 15 months.

At 9:15 am IST, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down by 0.15 per cent at 21,990.10, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.08 per cent to 72,587.30.

Advertisement

Twelve out of thirteen major sectors witnessed losses, with small-cap and mid-cap stocks opening flat.

The lacklustre market opening follows a week of turmoil, where Indian benchmark indexes recorded losses amidst concerns flagged by the market regulator regarding frothiness in certain segments. The stress test results further indicated variations in the timeframes for mutual funds to liquidate their portfolios.

Advertisement

Analysts attribute the correction in these segments to the forceful message delivered by the market regulator, signaling a need for rationality amidst inflated valuations.

Pravesh Gour, senior analyst at Swastika Investmart, said, "For several months now, there has been concern over the inflated valuations in these categories, caused by the irrational optimism of individual investors. However, it took the markets regulator's forceful message to bring about a correction."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors exhibited interest in Indian shares, with net purchases amounting to Rs 849 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth a net Rs 682 crore.

Stocks in Focus

  • JSW Energy: The company's unit secured an additional 500 Megawatt wind project from Solar Energy Corporation of India.
  • Ircon International: The company secured a letter of award for a construction project worth Rs 630 crore.
  • Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 339 crore.
Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

a few seconds ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

7 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

9 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

10 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

12 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

15 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

15 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

16 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

16 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

17 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

23 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

24 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

25 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

26 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

29 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

30 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Kane to join England

32 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei surges

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo