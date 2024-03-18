Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 kicked off the week on a lower note, with profit booking near record high levels driving the broader market downward. Small- and mid-cap stocks remained subdued following their worst weekly performance in 15 months.

At 9:15 am IST, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down by 0.15 per cent at 21,990.10, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.08 per cent to 72,587.30.

Twelve out of thirteen major sectors witnessed losses, with small-cap and mid-cap stocks opening flat.

The lacklustre market opening follows a week of turmoil, where Indian benchmark indexes recorded losses amidst concerns flagged by the market regulator regarding frothiness in certain segments. The stress test results further indicated variations in the timeframes for mutual funds to liquidate their portfolios.

Analysts attribute the correction in these segments to the forceful message delivered by the market regulator, signaling a need for rationality amidst inflated valuations.

Pravesh Gour, senior analyst at Swastika Investmart, said, "For several months now, there has been concern over the inflated valuations in these categories, caused by the irrational optimism of individual investors. However, it took the markets regulator's forceful message to bring about a correction."

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors exhibited interest in Indian shares, with net purchases amounting to Rs 849 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth a net Rs 682 crore.

Stocks in Focus

JSW Energy: The company's unit secured an additional 500 Megawatt wind project from Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Ircon International: The company secured a letter of award for a construction project worth Rs 630 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 339 crore.