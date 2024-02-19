Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, are primed for a positive start on Monday, February 19, building on a four-session rally, even as Asian markets treaded cautiously following subdued sentiment driven by fresh US economic data dimming hopes of an imminent rate cut.

As of 8:25 am, GIFT Nifty stood at 22,144, signalling an upward trajectory for the NSE Nifty 50 index which is poised to surpass Friday's closing mark of 22,040.70. In contrast, Asian markets saw a lacklustre opening, with the MSCI Asia slipping marginally by 0.05 per cent.

Advertisement

Friday's trading session on Wall Street concluded with a dip in equities, reacting to data indicating higher-than-anticipated US producer prices in January. This reinforced the notion that any potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve may not materialise in the near term.

Despite the recent uptick in US consumer price inflation, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex exhibited resilience, bolstered by consistent inflows from domestic institutional investors, setting the stage for a positive start to the trading week.

Advertisement

On Friday, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made net purchases of shares amounting to Rs 1,571 crore, marking their presence as net buyers in 10 out of the 12 sessions thus far in February, with cumulative purchases totaling Rs 17,393 crore.

Large caps gained momentum, while mid- and small-caps saw profit booking, largely due to valuation gaps, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Advertisement

The broader mid-cap index, Nifty Midcap 100, recorded a 0.5 per cent uptick last week, whereas the small-cap index, Nifty Smallcap 100, observed a modest decline of about 0.5 per cent, underperforming the benchmark indexes' 1.2 per cent ascent.

Key stocks in focus

Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India grants an extension to the payments bank of the company to phase out its operations, with Paytm announcing the signing of a new banking partner for merchant payment settlements.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company disclosed receipt of refund orders amounting to Rs 21,741 crore from the income tax department.

Advertisement

Tata Power Company: Secured a letter of intent from REC Power Development for the acquisition of the Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission project valued at Rs 838 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Secured a significant order from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 250 specialised wagons, with the order valued at Rs 170 crore.