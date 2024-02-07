Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Sensex, Nifty poised for subdued start amid global weakness

As of 8:08 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,814.50 points, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 is likely to open near its Monday close of 21,771.70.

Business Desk
Stock market news
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are gearing up for a lacklustre start on Tuesday, February 6, in line with the subdued sentiment in Asian markets. The dim outlook follows strong US economic data and recent comments from the Federal Reserve, which have dampened expectations of early rate cuts in the world's largest economy.

As of 8:08 am, GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,814.50 points, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 is likely to open near its Monday close of 21,771.70.

Advertisement

While China experienced a surge in measures to limit risks related to pledged shares and margin financing, other Asian markets remained muted. Wall Street equities also closed lower overnight, influenced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks over the weekend, where he pushed back against the possibility of near-term rate cuts. Additionally, robust growth in the US services sector further weighed on market sentiment.

In the previous session, Indian shares faced volatility and closed lower, particularly in the financial sector after a recent rally.

Advertisement

Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President of Technical Research at Religare Broking, commented, "Domestic equities have started the week on a subdued note. Indications are in favor of consolidation to continue."

According to exchange data, on Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made net purchases of shares worth Rs 519 crore ($62.5 million), while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth 11.89 billion rupees on a net basis.

Advertisement

Stocks to watch

  1. Bharti Airtel: The company fell short of third-quarter profit expectations due to higher costs outweighing subscriber growth.
  2. One 97 Communications: The company has denied reports of any probe or violation of foreign exchange rules.
  3. Ashok Leyland: The company exceeded profit expectations for the December quarter, benefiting from high demand and low costs.

Key earnings today

  • Britannia Industries
  • JK Tyre & Industries
  • FSN E-Commerce Ventures
Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement