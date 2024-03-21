Advertisement

The Sensex and Nifty 50 indices surged on Thursday, propelled by gains in metals and large-cap companies, in line with a global equity rally following the Federal Reserve's decision to uphold its projection of three interest rate cuts this year.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index rose by 0.79 per cent or 173 points to close at 22,011.95 and 30-share Sensex added 0.75 per cent or 540 points to settle at 72,641.19.

Ajit Mishra, Vice President of Research at Religare Broking, attributed the market's upswing to a boost in risk appetite spurred by the Fed's commentary.

Metal stocks surged by 2.4 per cent, benefiting from a weakened US dollar after the Fed reiterated its commitment to three rate cuts in 2024. This decline in the dollar made metals more affordable for investors holding other currencies.

Realty and public sector banks also witnessed gains of 2-3 per cent, while leading large-cap stocks like HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro contributed to the Nifty 50's rise by adding 1-1.5 per cent.

The Fed's statement raised expectations of a rate cut in June, leading to a surge in global markets. All 13 major sectors recorded gains, with the financial services index rising 0.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, IT stocks rebounded by 0.78 per cent after witnessing 5.1 per cent decline over the last four sessions.

Small- and mid-cap stocks also gained around 2.5 per cent, rebounding from recent underperformance.

Drug maker Cipla saw a rise of 2.37 per cent after HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and raised the stock's price target, citing a strong earnings outlook for fiscal 2025 in key markets.

Retail chain operator D-mart also witnessed a surge of 2.63 per cent after CLSA initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and set a target price of Rs 5,107.

(With Reuters inputs)