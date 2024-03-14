Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks bounced back on Thursday, with small- and mid-cap stocks rising while blue-chips remained steady. The market paused following concerns over the results of stress tests on certain mutual fund schemes in the previous session.

The Sensex rose as much as 494 points from day's low and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 22,092 after hitting an intraday low of 21,982.

Advertisement

Small- and mid-cap indices, more domestically-focused, climbed by 1.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Despite Wednesday's downturn, these segments have seen significant losses from their record highs on Feb. 8, with declines of 13.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively.

Market observers believe that the recent rally in the broader market may have been driven by investors overlooking fundamentals, which the country's markets regulator referred to as "froth."

Advertisement

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, anticipates a shift towards rational valuations driving the markets. He suggests that large-caps and quality mid-caps could benefit from this shift.

Meanwhile, small- and mid-cap mutual funds are expected to disclose stress test results from March 15, which will assess their resilience against sudden redemption pressures.

Advertisement

Financial stocks faced a slight dip, while energy stocks rebounded from the previous session's slide. However, individual stocks like Federal Bank and Paytm witnessed declines due to specific regulatory or market factors.

(With Reuters inputs)

