×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Sensex, Nifty rebound; broader markets outperform

The Sensex rose as much as 494 points from day's low and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 22,092 after hitting an intraday low of 21,982.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks bounced back on Thursday, with small- and mid-cap stocks rising while blue-chips remained steady. The market paused following concerns over the results of stress tests on certain mutual fund schemes in the previous session.

The Sensex rose as much as 494 points from day's low and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 22,092 after hitting an intraday low of 21,982.

Advertisement

Small- and mid-cap indices, more domestically-focused, climbed by 1.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Despite Wednesday's downturn, these segments have seen significant losses from their record highs on Feb. 8, with declines of 13.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively.

Market observers believe that the recent rally in the broader market may have been driven by investors overlooking fundamentals, which the country's markets regulator referred to as "froth."

Advertisement

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, anticipates a shift towards rational valuations driving the markets. He suggests that large-caps and quality mid-caps could benefit from this shift.

Meanwhile, small- and mid-cap mutual funds are expected to disclose stress test results from March 15, which will assess their resilience against sudden redemption pressures.

Advertisement

Financial stocks faced a slight dip, while energy stocks rebounded from the previous session's slide. However, individual stocks like Federal Bank and Paytm witnessed declines due to specific regulatory or market factors.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia's Cancer Diagnosis

3 minutes ago
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan

Shahjahan's Bro Summoned

4 minutes ago
Representative image of nurses.

UPUMS Nursing Officer

7 minutes ago
One Dead and 29 rescued after gold mine collapses in Australia

Ballarat Gold Mine

10 minutes ago
Income Tax Raid

Balkrishna Industries

13 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Sensex, Nifty rebound

14 minutes ago
Mercedes Mone

Mone debuts in AEW

16 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh on MI

19 minutes ago
Stott Pilates

Attain better posture

19 minutes ago
Paul Alexander - The man with Iron lung

Paul Alexander Dies at 78

21 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Kolkata Man Killed

37 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

40 minutes ago
Demat accounts rise

Demat accounts rises

40 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

41 minutes ago
Importance of an uninterrupted nap

World Sleep Day 2024

41 minutes ago
Gopal Snacks

Gopal Snacks listing

41 minutes ago
Representative picture of healthy hair

Decoding Hair Products

43 minutes ago
Basant Utsav in West Bengal

Holi Traditions In India

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News12 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo