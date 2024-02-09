Advertisement

The Sensex and Nifty closed the week with losses as investor sentiment soured on fading hopes of imminent rate cuts, particularly in the wake of developments in the United States. Financials and consumer stocks bore the brunt of the market downturn, contributing to the overall muted performance of the benchmarks.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex registered declines of 0.33 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively, over the course of the week, reflecting the prevailing cautious sentiment among market participants.

Despite an initial lack of direction, the Nifty and Sensex managed to close marginally higher on the day, primarily driven by a late rebound in financials following a previous session's decline.

Meanwhile, consumer stocks SAW a downturn of 2.27 per cent for the week, driven by 5.7 per cent drop in ITC, marking its worst performance since October 2021. The announcement from ITC's top shareholder, British American Tobacco, regarding plans to monetise a portion of its stake, further contributed to the downward pressure on the stock.

On a positive note, information technology stocks managed to gain 1 per cent for the week, buoyed by resilient services and labour market data from the US, a key revenue source for the sector.

The oil & gas sector recorded a gain of approximately 4 per cent for the week, supported by sustained post-results rallies in key constituents such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

In contrast, small-cap stocks closed flat, while mid-cap stocks added 0.85 per cent for the week, with both indexes witnessing their worst session in more than two weeks on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Paytm faced significant downward pressure throughout the week, declining by 45 per cent since January 31, following the RBI's directive to its banking arm to halt business operations.

(With Reuters inputs)