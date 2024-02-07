Small and mid-cap indexes also experienced declines of 1.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent | Image: Pixabay

Sensex and Nifty surrendered earlier gains in afternoon trading on Tuesday facing a downturn driven by a notable decline in financial stocks, particularly HDFC Bank. As of 2:22 pm, the Sensex saw a decline of 877 points, reaching 70,546, while the Nifty 50 index dropped 286 points to 21,282.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty had risen 0.8 per cent and the Sensex jumped 0.86 per cent. However, the market sentiment shifted, and financials took a hit, primarily due to a 3 per cent drop in HDFC Bank.

This extended the bank's losses to 14 per cent since its disappointing financial results last week. HDFC Bank became the major drag on the benchmark Nifty index, contributing to a 1.6 per cent slide in financial stocks, which hold significant weight among the 13 major sectors.

Small and mid-cap indexes also witnessed declines of 1.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. Despite their outperformance earlier in the year, mirroring trends from the previous year, these segments faced challenges in the current session.

Zee Entertainment witnessed a significant plunge of up to 30 per cent, marking its worst day ever. The cash-strapped broadcaster faced this decline following the collapse of its $10 billion merger with Sony's local unit.

On a positive note, Cipla and ICICI Bank displayed resilience, advancing by 7 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Both companies exceeded third-quarter profit estimates. Cipla emerged as one of the top gainers in the Nifty 50 and claimed the top spot on the Nifty pharma index, which rose by 2 per cent. These performances contributed to a somewhat mixed trading session with notable fluctuations in various sectors.

