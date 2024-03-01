English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Sensex, Nifty set to open higher on strong Q3 GDP data

As of 8:04 am, GIFT Nifty futures in Gandhinagar rose 68 points to 22,220 , indicating a strong start for Nifty 50 index.

Business Desk
Dalal Street
Dalal Street | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Friday on the back of strong domestic economic growth and in-line US inflation figures.

As of 8:04 am, GIFT Nifty futures in Gandhinagar rose 68 points to 22,220 , indicating a strong start for Nifty 50 index.

Advertisement

The Indian economy surged by 8.4 per cent in the October-December quarter, marking its most rapid expansion in six quarters and surpassing estimates. The growth was propelled by robust activity in manufacturing and construction sectors, according to data disclosed post-market hours on Thursday.

Analysts at Barclays underscored that the GDP growth was influenced by elevated net taxes, while affirming that the underlying growth momentum remains robust. Barclays further predicts a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in the third quarter of calendar 2024.

Advertisement

Sturdy macroeconomic fundamentals, bolstered by consistent domestic inflows and stable corporate earnings, have been pivotal factors driving the ongoing rally in the stock market.

Overnight, on Wall Street, equities ended higher with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs, supported by in-line US inflation figures that maintained the prospect of a June interest rate adjustment.

Advertisement

However, Asian markets displayed a subdued sentiment at the opening, influenced by lacklustre economic data emanating from China.

In Thursday's trading, foreign investors net purchased shares worth Rs 3,568 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 230 crore.

Advertisement

Stocks to watch

Aurobindo Pharma: The US drug regulator issued Form 483, highlighting seven observations subsequent to an inspection at the company's injectable facility in Telangana.

Advertisement

Dilip Buildcon: The company's unit secured an order worth Rs 1,955 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a construction project in Chhattisgarh.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: The company approved a merger with Cohance Lifesciences to augment its contract and development manufacturing services (CDMO) business.

Advertisement

Auto Stocks such as Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki among others are slated to release February sales data.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

7 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

8 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

19 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

19 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 days ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 days ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. VIDEO: Rihanna Preps For Her Concert At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty set to open higher on strong Q3 GDP data

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Prices of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Hiked by Rs 25 | Check Rates

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Anil Kumble lauds Dhruv Jurel with Dhoni parallels after stellar debut

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Significance And Reason

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo