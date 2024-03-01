Advertisement

Equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Friday on the back of strong domestic economic growth and in-line US inflation figures.

As of 8:04 am, GIFT Nifty futures in Gandhinagar rose 68 points to 22,220 , indicating a strong start for Nifty 50 index.

The Indian economy surged by 8.4 per cent in the October-December quarter, marking its most rapid expansion in six quarters and surpassing estimates. The growth was propelled by robust activity in manufacturing and construction sectors, according to data disclosed post-market hours on Thursday.

Analysts at Barclays underscored that the GDP growth was influenced by elevated net taxes, while affirming that the underlying growth momentum remains robust. Barclays further predicts a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in the third quarter of calendar 2024.

Sturdy macroeconomic fundamentals, bolstered by consistent domestic inflows and stable corporate earnings, have been pivotal factors driving the ongoing rally in the stock market.

Overnight, on Wall Street, equities ended higher with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs, supported by in-line US inflation figures that maintained the prospect of a June interest rate adjustment.

However, Asian markets displayed a subdued sentiment at the opening, influenced by lacklustre economic data emanating from China.

In Thursday's trading, foreign investors net purchased shares worth Rs 3,568 crore while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 230 crore.

Stocks to watch

Aurobindo Pharma: The US drug regulator issued Form 483, highlighting seven observations subsequent to an inspection at the company's injectable facility in Telangana.

Dilip Buildcon: The company's unit secured an order worth Rs 1,955 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a construction project in Chhattisgarh.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: The company approved a merger with Cohance Lifesciences to augment its contract and development manufacturing services (CDMO) business.

Auto Stocks such as Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki among others are slated to release February sales data.

(With Reuters inputs)

