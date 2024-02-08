Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, led by profit booking in technology stocks. Sensex closed 199.16 points lower at 73,128.77 and Nifty ended 65.15 points lower at 22,032.30.

All the broad market indices closed the day in red. The volatility index, India VIX, fell as much as 1.81 per cent. Nifty Midcap Select fell 0.81 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.77 per cent today. Sectoral indices displayed a mixed performance today, with Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financials, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Healthcare ending in red, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas were among the top gainers.

Sensex top gainers

Tata Steel: 1.70 per cent

Titan: 1.54 per cent

ITC: 1.49 per cent

Maruti: 1.13 per cent

L&T: 1.03 per cent

Sensex top losers

Wipro: -1.93 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.87 per cent

NTPC: -1.84 per cent

Reliance: -1.43 per cent

Infosys: -1.27 per cent

Nifty top gainers

BPCL: 2.73 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.74 per cent

Titan: 1.60 per cent

ITC: 1.58 per cent

Maruti: 1.08 per cent

Nifty top losers

DivisLabs: -2.11 per cent

HCLTech: -2.09 per cent

NTPC: -1.81 per cent

Wipro: -1.79 per cent

Infosys: -1.58 per cent

