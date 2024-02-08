Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day winning streak, IT shares fall on profit booking

Sensex closed 199.16 points lower at 73,128.77 and Nifty ended 65.15 points lower at 22,032.30.

Business Desk
Stock market crash
Stock market news | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, led by profit booking in technology stocks. Sensex closed 199.16 points lower at 73,128.77 and Nifty ended 65.15 points lower at 22,032.30.

All the broad market indices closed the day in red. The volatility index, India VIX, fell as much as 1.81 per cent. Nifty Midcap Select fell 0.81 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.77 per cent today. Sectoral indices displayed a mixed performance today, with Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financials, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Healthcare ending in red, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas were among the top gainers.

Sensex top gainers

  • Tata Steel: 1.70 per cent
  • Titan: 1.54 per cent
  • ITC: 1.49 per cent
  • Maruti: 1.13 per cent
  • L&T: 1.03 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • Wipro: -1.93 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -1.87 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.84 per cent
  • Reliance: -1.43 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.27 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • BPCL: 2.73 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.74 per cent
  • Titan: 1.60 per cent
  • ITC: 1.58 per cent
  • Maruti: 1.08 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • DivisLabs: -2.11 per cent
  • HCLTech: -2.09 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.81 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.79 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.58 per cent
     
Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

