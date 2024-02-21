English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak on profit booking

Nine of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by Nifty Media index's 5 per cent fall.

Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank
The Sensex fell as much as 817 from day's highest point | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their six-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors booked profits after Nifty surged to record high. The Sensex fell as much as 817 from day's highest point and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 21,998 after hitting record high of 22,249.40.

The Sensex ended 434 points lower at 72,623 and Nifty 50 index dropped 142 points to close at 22,055.

Advertisement

“With December quarter earnings now behind us, Indian markets remained broadly stable this week with Nifty consistently inching up to 22,250 levels. PSU banks continue to rally. Kotak bank announces major rejig in top management, alleviating immediate risk of management attrition. We turn slightly cautions on retail heavy banks amid rising asset quality noise, but do not expect a complete blow out. Zee continued to make headlines with regulators finding a $240 million financial discrepancy in books," said Jaykrishna Gandhi, head - business development, institutional equities, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"All eyes now on FOMC minutes and further comments from Fed officials on when would Fed start cutting interest rates - to be released tomorrow. FIIs continued to be net sellers in the market this week while domestic funds remain buyers. We see lot of NFOs being launched / closed by domestic AMCs over last few weeks. On technical, Nifty continues to close above previous resistance zone of 22,100-22,150. Hence, we continue to watch 22,500 as the next level," Gandhi added.

Advertisement

Nine of 13 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by Nifty Media index's 5 per cent fall on the back of 14 per cent fall in Zee shares after reports suggested that Sebi summoned former directors of Zee for questioning over alleged diversion of funds.

Oil & gas, IT, auto and financial services shares also faced selling pressure.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-cap shares also faced selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices also dropped over 1 per cent each.

Bharat Petroleum was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 3.73 per cent to close at Rs 633. NTPC, Coal India, Power Grid, Wipro, Infosys, Divi's Labs, HDFC Life, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies also fell between 1.66-2.8 per cent.

Advertisement

On the flipside, Tata Steel was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.09 per cent to Rs 144. State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra and Grasim were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 2,373 shares ended lower while 1,469 closed higher on the BSE.
 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Google integrates AI into Play Store to introduce app highlights

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Cha Eun Woo Starrer K-Dramas To Watch Ahead Of Wonderful World Release

    Galleries15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo