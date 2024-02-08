Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, opened little changed on Wednesday, January 10, mirroring cautious sentiment across Asian markets. Investors remained on the sidelines ahead of key inflation readings from India and the US, which will play a crucial role in shaping future interest rate decisions.

This subdued start comes after a seven-session losing streak that has shaved off around 1 per cent from both the Nifty and Sensex since the beginning of 2024.

"Sky-rocketing valuations are precluding any cheap entry into the markets," commented Aniruddh Madhusudan, analyst at Haitong International. “Only banks and autos remain in line or at a discount to their long-term average valuations.”

“Wall Street observed a gradual decline overnight, sparking debates on a potential soft landing or recession and the magnitude and timing of a US rate cut. Friday’s US jobs data highlighted inflationary pressures, leading futures traders to project a 62 per cent chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Technically, Nifty's crucial support lies at 21,307, while immediate upside hurdles are at 21,715. For Bank Nifty, major intraday support is at 46,919,” Tapse added.

“Recommended trades include buying Nifty between 21,450-21,475 with targets at 21,715/21,836, and Bank Nifty between 46,900-47,000 with targets at 48,636/49,000,” Tapse said.

“The preferred stocks for intraday weakness are Zomato, Apollo Tyres, Coal India, Balkrishna Industries, and IndiGo. The top stock to buy now is Zomato (CMP 134) with targets at 141/163 and aggressive targets at 201, holding for 12-15 months. In conclusion, any sharp decline or bear attack on Dalal Street is expected to trigger sharp upside rallies,” he added.

At 9:50 am, Sensex was trading 5.93 points lower at 71,380.28 and Nifty 50 was trading 2.10 points lower at 21,542.75.

Inflation in focus

Investors are keenly awaiting both US consumer price data on Thursday and Indian retail inflation data on Friday. India's December retail inflation to climb to 5.87 per cent, driven by higher food prices, though likely remaining within the Reserve Bank of India's target range, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

FII selling continues

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 991 crore, while domestic investors bought a net Rs 104 crore.

Stocks to watch

Vedanta : Moody's downgraded the company's parent Vedanta Resources' ratings due to high default risk.

: Moody's downgraded the company's parent Vedanta Resources' ratings due to high default risk. Delta Corp : The company's net profit in December quarter slumped by more than half to Rs 3,448 crore.

: The company's net profit in December quarter slumped by more than half to Rs 3,448 crore. Navin Fluorine International : Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 5.037 per cent from 4.792 per cent.

: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 5.037 per cent from 4.792 per cent. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: European financial services company Societe Generale sold shares worth Rs 216 crore through bulk deals.