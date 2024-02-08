Advertisement

Nifty 50 and Sensex gained on Tuesday, led by a jump in Bajaj Auto after it approved a share buyback, while information technology stocks rebounded after a drop in the previous session. The Sensex rose as much as 517 points and Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 21,650 amid positive cues from other Asian markets. However, the markets came off day’s high owing to mild selling in auto shares like Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

As of 9:39 am, the Sensex was up 380 points at 71,760 and Nifty 50 index advanced 126 points to 21,638.

Asian markets witnessed an upswing on Tuesday, driven by a surge in regional technology shares that fuelled renewed optimism surrounding the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI). The positive momentum marked a recovery for the region, which had encountered a challenging start to 2024.

Image credit: Republic

Back home, all the major sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty IT index's 1.2 per cent gain. Nifty Realty, PSU Bank, Pharma, Private Bank, Auto and Bank indices also rose around 1 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.7 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.6 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Zee Entertainment fell over 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 240 on reports that Sony Group is contemplating the cancellation of the much-anticipated $10 billion mega-merger with the Indian media giant.

Bajaj Auto rose 6.2 per cent to hit record high of Rs 7,420 after the company's board approved share buyback plan.

Adani Ports was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.71 per cent to Rs 1,200. Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, LTIMindtree, Infosys, Adani Enterprises and HCL Technologies also rose 1-2 per cent.

On the flipside, UPL, Britannia, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life, Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,302 shares were advancing while 848 were declining on the BSE.