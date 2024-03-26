Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Tuesday on a negative note, led by losses across banking, information technology, and media industries.

At close, the blue-chip NSE Nifty ended 0.34 per cent lower at 22,020.85 while the thirty-share BSE Sensex slipped 0.49 per cent to 72,473.96. Most of the sectoral indices closed in red today with Nifty Media slipping as much as 1.66 per cent followed by Nifty IT which dipped 0.62 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Financial Services, lost 0.56 per cent, 0.50 per cent, and 0.37 per cent respectively.

Nifty Realty, the top gainer among sectoral indices, 1.57 per cent at close, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Consumer Durables that rose 0.73 per cent and 0.46 per cent respectively.

Sensex top gainers

Bajaj Finance: 2.26 per cent

NTPC: 1.32 per cent

L&T: 1.3 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.81 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.72 per cent

IndusIndBank: 0.66 per cent

Sensex top losers

Power Grid: -2.07 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.99 per cent

Wipro: -1.49 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.27 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.11 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.10 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Bajaj Finance: 2.43 per cent

Hindalco: 2.22 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.83 per cent

Britannia: 1.76 per cent

NTPC: 1.52 per cent

L&T: 1.44 per cent

Nifty top losers

Bharti Airtel: -1.97 per cent

Power Grid: -1.90 per cent

Eicher Motors: -1.74 per cent

Divis Labs: -1.32 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.24 per cent

Dr Reddy: -1.15 per cent