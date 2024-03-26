Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
Sensex plunges 300 points, Nifty edges above 22,000; banking, IT stocks drag
At close, the blue-chip NSE Nifty ended 0.34% lower at 22,020.85 while the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 0.49% to 72,473.96.
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Tuesday on a negative note, led by losses across banking, information technology, and media industries.
At close, the blue-chip NSE Nifty ended 0.34 per cent lower at 22,020.85 while the thirty-share BSE Sensex slipped 0.49 per cent to 72,473.96. Most of the sectoral indices closed in red today with Nifty Media slipping as much as 1.66 per cent followed by Nifty IT which dipped 0.62 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Financial Services, lost 0.56 per cent, 0.50 per cent, and 0.37 per cent respectively.
Nifty Realty, the top gainer among sectoral indices, 1.57 per cent at close, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Consumer Durables that rose 0.73 per cent and 0.46 per cent respectively.
Sensex top gainers
- Bajaj Finance: 2.26 per cent
- NTPC: 1.32 per cent
- L&T: 1.3 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.81 per cent
- Tata Motors: 0.72 per cent
- IndusIndBank: 0.66 per cent
Sensex top losers
- Power Grid: -2.07 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.99 per cent
- Wipro: -1.49 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.27 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -1.11 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.10 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- Bajaj Finance: 2.43 per cent
- Hindalco: 2.22 per cent
- Adani Ports: 1.83 per cent
- Britannia: 1.76 per cent
- NTPC: 1.52 per cent
- L&T: 1.44 per cent
Nifty top losers
- Bharti Airtel: -1.97 per cent
- Power Grid: -1.90 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -1.74 per cent
- Divis Labs: -1.32 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.24 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -1.15 per cent
Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:48 IST
