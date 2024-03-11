×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty ends below 22,400

BSE Sensex ended 0.83% lower at 73,502.64 and Nifty 50 fell 0.78% to 22,318.40.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market crash
Stock market crash
Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Monday, March 11, 2024, on a dismal note, weighed down by losses in Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid, Tata Steel, and SBI, among others. BSE Sensex ended 0.83 per cent lower at 73,502.64 and Nifty 50 fell 0.78 per cent to 22,318.40.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, "Continued selloff in global markets due to uncertainty over rate cuts impacted the domestic market sentiment, which is currently at an overbought level. The stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payroll data and caution ahead of the release of US inflation data tomorrow kept investors on edge. The broader market continued its underperformance due to valuation concerns, while investors are rebalancing their portfolios to include safe haven assets like gold."

Sensex top gainers

  • Nestle Ind: 1.85 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 0.83 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 0.29 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 0.27 per cent
  • TCS: 0.24 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 0.24 per cent

Sensex top losers

  • PowerGridCorp: -2.53 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -2.38 per cent
  • SBIN: -1.80 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -1.65 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.42 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: -1.33 per cent

Nifty top gainers

  • Apollo Hospital: 2.66 per cent
  • NestleInd: 1.92 per cent
  • SBI Life: 1.56 per cent
  • Cipla: 1.47 per cent
  • Dr Reddy: 1.04 per cent
  • Britannia: 0.90 per cent

Nifty top losers

  • Tata Consumer Products: -3.06 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: -2.67 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: -2.53 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -2.23 per cent
  • SBIN: -1.79 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -1.65 per cent
Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Whatsapp logo