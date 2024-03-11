Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Monday, March 11, 2024, on a dismal note, weighed down by losses in Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid, Tata Steel, and SBI, among others. BSE Sensex ended 0.83 per cent lower at 73,502.64 and Nifty 50 fell 0.78 per cent to 22,318.40.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, "Continued selloff in global markets due to uncertainty over rate cuts impacted the domestic market sentiment, which is currently at an overbought level. The stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payroll data and caution ahead of the release of US inflation data tomorrow kept investors on edge. The broader market continued its underperformance due to valuation concerns, while investors are rebalancing their portfolios to include safe haven assets like gold."

Sensex top gainers

Nestle Ind: 1.85 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.83 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 0.29 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.27 per cent

TCS: 0.24 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.24 per cent

Sensex top losers

PowerGridCorp: -2.53 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.38 per cent

SBIN: -1.80 per cent

IndusIndBank: -1.65 per cent

NTPC: -1.42 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.33 per cent

Nifty top gainers

Apollo Hospital: 2.66 per cent

NestleInd: 1.92 per cent

SBI Life: 1.56 per cent

Cipla: 1.47 per cent

Dr Reddy: 1.04 per cent

Britannia: 0.90 per cent

Nifty top losers

Tata Consumer Products: -3.06 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -2.67 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -2.53 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.23 per cent

SBIN: -1.79 per cent

IndusIndBank: -1.65 per cent