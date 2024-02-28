Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Sensex plunges 800 points, Nifty closes below 22,000; all sectors end in red

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.11% lower at 21,951.15 and BSE Sensex ended 1.08% lower at 72,304.88.

Business Desk
Stock market crash
Stock market crash | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed Wednesday on a negative note amid lacklustre investor enthusiasm ahead of the release of US PCE index, a key inflation indicator influencing expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.11 per cent lower at 21,951.15 and BSE Sensex ended 1.08 per cent lower at 72,304.88.

Advertisement

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, "The movement of the stock market is complex and vulnerable to several influences. Corrections in the market are common. Investors with long-term horizons may see this as a buying opportunity. Ninety stocks are trading down as the Nifty Midcap index drops more than 1,000 points. There can be brief selling pressure as a result of investors taking profits following large gains."

"The market may have declined as a result of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling off large quantities of Indian stocks. The market also became nervous before so many economic indicators such as GDP data, PCE price index data, and manufacturing PMI numbers in the US. Another reason may be that the US government will partially shut down on March 1st without a spending bill," Gour added.

Advertisement

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, said, "Nifty underwent a sharp correction during the day amid a strong sell-off. The index dropped below the 22,000 mark, indicating a growing weakness. Nevertheless, it managed to close just above the 21EMA in the daily timeframe. Observing the daily chart, the index has been navigating within a rising channel. A decline below 21,950 could potentially trigger a correction towards 21,800 in the near term. Conversely, a sustained trade above 21,950 might spur a recovery in the index towards 22,100."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Indian markets were jittery, mirroring weak global markets. Global investors are awaiting the key US economic data like personal consumption expenditure, in anticipation of good forecast there is a fear that Fed rate cut may be delayed.”

Advertisement

"Turmoil in China's property sector further impacted the Asian market trend. Profit booking weighed on Indian markets, fuelled by concerns about India's Q3 GDP growth potentially slowing to 6.6% from 7.6% in Q2. Rate-sensitive sectors faced pressure, contributing to broader market underperformance, led by FIIs selling," said Nair.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

37 minutes ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

an hour ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

15 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

15 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

15 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

15 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

15 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

19 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nvidia’s GeForce Now to show ads during cloud gaming for free users

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  2. Taylor Wimpey cuts construction, profit falls 49%

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Political Crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs Land in Panchkula | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Baidu reports 6% revenue growth in Q4

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Zerodha CEO Triggers Debate

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo