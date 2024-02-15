Advertisement

Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Thursday, February 15, on a positive note driven by positive momentum in global indices. Sensex closed 227.55 points higher at 72,050.38 and Nifty ended 70 points higher at 21,910.75.

All the broad market indices ended in green today, with Nifty Smallcap 50 gaining as much as 1.51 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap Select which ended 1.32 per cent and 1.27 per cent higher respectively. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the top gainer with an increase of 3.27 per cent followed by Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Auto which gained 2.46 per cent and 1.35 per cent higher respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Media ended 0.96 per cent, 0.38 per cent and 0.11 per cent lower, respectively.

"US inflation data was a clear indicator that rate cuts will be delayed. That triggered foreign selling but domestic flows have been extremely robust, supporting the markets," said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital.

Sensex top gainers

M&M: 6.51 per cent

NTPC: 3.58 per cent

PowerGrid: 2.79 per cent

SBIN: 2.46 per cent

HDFC Bank: 2.15 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.43 per cent

Sensex top losers

Axis Bank: -2.11 per cent

ITC: -1.85 per cent

HUL: -1.58 per cent

Nestle Ind: -1.32 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.79 per cent

Reliance: -0.70 per cent

Nifty top gainers

M&M: 6.51 per cent

PowerGrid: 4.57 per cent

BPCL: 4.38 per cent

NTPC: 3.92 per cent

ONGC: 2.83 per cent

SBIN: 2.29 per cent

Nifty top losers

Axis Bank: -2.01 per cent

Apollo Hospitals: -1.84 per cent

ITC: -1.65 per cent

Britannia: -1.31 per cent

HUL: -1.30 per cent

Nestle Ind: -1.09 per cent