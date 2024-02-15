Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:13 IST
Sensex rallies 200 points, Nifty reclaims 21,900-mark
Sensex closed 227.55 points higher at 72,050.38 and Nifty ended 70 points higher at 21,910.75.
- Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Stock market news: Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended Thursday, February 15, on a positive note driven by positive momentum in global indices. Sensex closed 227.55 points higher at 72,050.38 and Nifty ended 70 points higher at 21,910.75.
All the broad market indices ended in green today, with Nifty Smallcap 50 gaining as much as 1.51 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap Select which ended 1.32 per cent and 1.27 per cent higher respectively. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank emerged as the top gainer with an increase of 3.27 per cent followed by Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Auto which gained 2.46 per cent and 1.35 per cent higher respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Media ended 0.96 per cent, 0.38 per cent and 0.11 per cent lower, respectively.
Advertisement
"US inflation data was a clear indicator that rate cuts will be delayed. That triggered foreign selling but domestic flows have been extremely robust, supporting the markets," said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital.
Sensex top gainers
- M&M: 6.51 per cent
- NTPC: 3.58 per cent
- PowerGrid: 2.79 per cent
- SBIN: 2.46 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 2.15 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.43 per cent
Sensex top losers
- Axis Bank: -2.11 per cent
- ITC: -1.85 per cent
- HUL: -1.58 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -1.32 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.79 per cent
- Reliance: -0.70 per cent
Nifty top gainers
- M&M: 6.51 per cent
- PowerGrid: 4.57 per cent
- BPCL: 4.38 per cent
- NTPC: 3.92 per cent
- ONGC: 2.83 per cent
- SBIN: 2.29 per cent
Nifty top losers
- Axis Bank: -2.01 per cent
- Apollo Hospitals: -1.84 per cent
- ITC: -1.65 per cent
- Britannia: -1.31 per cent
- HUL: -1.30 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -1.09 per cent
Advertisement
Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:02 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Shriya Saran’s Metallic Golden DressWeb Stories9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.