As of 9:34 am, the Sensex was up 874 points at 72,514 | Image: Republic

Advertisement

The Indian equity benchmarks surged on Friday as market participants gave a thumbs up to Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman's Interim Budget proposals which focussed on fiscal prudence and enhanced capital expenditure on infrastructure. The Sensex rose as much as 865 points and Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 21,950.

As of 9:34 am, the Sensex was up 874 points at 72,514 and Nifty 50 index climbed 255 points to 21,950.

Advertisement

Investors gave a thumbs up to the Interim Budget presented by Sitharaman on Thursday which increased capital expenditure on infrastructure development to record Rs 11.11 lakh crore and revised its fiscal deficit target for current financial year to 5.8 per cent from its earlier estimate of 5.9 per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

The government also set fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent for the next financial year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, buying was visible across sectors as all the major sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by Nifty Oil & Gas index's over 2 per cent gain.

Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, Metal, Media and IT indices also rose over 1 per cent each.

Advertisement

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.55 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1.25 per cent.

Adani Ports was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 5 per cent to Rs 1,278 after its profit rose 68 per cent to Rs 2,208 crore in December quarter.

Advertisement

Bharat Petroleum, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Divi's Labs, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ONGC, LTIMindtree and Tech Mahindra also rose between 2-4 per cent.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Life were among the notable losers.

Advertisement

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,210 shares were advancing while 864 were declining on the BSE.

